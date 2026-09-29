76ers’ LeBron James Describes New Teammate Joel Embiid With One Word

LeBron James is still getting to know his new teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers, though he already has preexisting relationships with many guys on the team, including star center Joel Embiid.

James and Embiid have played against each other for over a decade, and they were also teammates on the United States Men’s Basketball team at the Paris Olympics in 2024. So, James is already pretty familiar with Embiid.

LeBron James Refers to Joel Embiid as a ‘Beast’ When Asked to Describe Him

During 76ers media day, James was asked to describe the other members of Philadelphia’s starting five with the first thoughts that popped into his head, and for Embiid, James needed just one word: “Beast.”

This is a pretty apt description for Embiid, especially when he’s healthy and motivated, which he should be for the upcoming campaign. As for the rest of Philadelphia’s starting five, here’s how James described them:

Tyrese Maxey: “Lightening”

Jaylen Brown: “Motivated”

V.J. Edgecombe: “Star”

His own role on the Sixers: “Swiss army knife”

James views himself as a Swiss army knife because of his ability to do virtually everything on the floor. He described this as the “luxury” of his game while speaking at media day.

“Whatever the team needs me to do,” James said when asked what his role would be. “The luxury of my game is that I can do everything.”

This might sound like hyperbole, but it’s really not, James can indeed do everything in between the lines, and together he and Embiid could form a potentially dominant duo in Philadelphia.

LeBron James Wants to Help Joel Embiid Win First Championship

There were several factors that played in James’ decision to sign with the 76ers in free agency, but the presence of Embiid on the roster was certainly a big one. James stated that he wants to help Embiid, and the Sixers, get over the hump and hopes that he can be the final piece of the puzzle for Philly.

“He’s done everything in our league, and the only thing he has not done is win a championship. And I want to try to help him get that first one,” James said of Embiid. “He has a city on his back. He’s been ‘The Process’ for 10 years, 12 years, however long he’s been there. But I think it’s time we even get you deeper into The Process. And I hope that I can be, kind of, that final little piece that can help him get over the hump.”

Shaquille O’Neal said something similar about wanting to help James win his first ring when he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2009. Things didn’t work out the way O’Neal had hoped in Cleveland, but perhaps James will have more success helping Embiid get a title than Shaq had helping him.