76ers’ Ex-Star No Longer Linked to Front Office Job

The Philadelphia 76ers had an obvious connection right in front of them, yet they still chose to go in another direction. That alone says plenty about where the organization believes it must go after the Daryl Morey era ends.

Andre Iguodala looked like one of the easiest names to connect to Philadelphia’s front office opening. He started his career with the Sixers, won four championships with the Golden State Warriors, and built a close relationship with Bob Myers during one of the NBA’s modern dynasties. Once Myers took over the search process for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, league speculation around Iguodala immediately intensified.

Instead, the Sixers never seriously pursued the idea.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Iguodala “didn’t end up being a part of the process” despite widespread belief around the league that he could emerge as a candidate. That detail became even more notable because several executives connected to Myers and Golden State had already surfaced in reporting tied to Philadelphia’s search.

The omission no longer feels accidental. It feels like part of a larger organizational pivot.

Sixers Are Prioritizing Structure Over Familiarity

Philadelphia’s front office search has quickly evolved into something much more deliberate than a reunion-driven process built around recognizable names or franchise history.

Scotto reported the Sixers have focused heavily on experienced executives such as Cleveland Cavaliers executive Mike Gansey, Minnesota Timberwolves executive Matt Lloyd, and Phoenix Mercury general manager Nick U’Ren. Internal candidate Jameer Nelson has also reportedly positioned himself well to remain with the organization and potentially receive a promotion.

The Sixers appear far more interested in executives with scouting, roster-building, and management experience than former players with strong public profiles. Even Atlanta Hawks executive Onsi Saleh, who finished second in Executive of the Year voting, reportedly became unavailable after Atlanta declined Philadelphia’s permission to interview him following the loss of Bryson Graham to the Chicago Bulls.

That approach makes sense considering the pressure surrounding the organization after another disappointing postseason exit and Morey’s departure earlier this month. Philadelphia still operates under a shrinking championship window centered around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The roster remains expensive, flawed in key areas, and increasingly difficult to reshape without major consequences.

The next executive will not inherit a rebuilding project with patience attached. The Sixers need someone capable of making immediate, high-level roster decisions while navigating luxury-tax concerns, aging veterans, and championship expectations.

That reality likely made proven front office experience more valuable than personal relationships or symbolic hires.

Bob Myers’ Role May Be the Biggest Story

The Iguodala development also reinforced another major detail about Philadelphia’s evolving power structure.

Myers may not simply be helping conduct the search. He appears positioned to remain heavily involved even after the Sixers hire a new basketball operations leader.

According to Scotto, Myers is expected to continue participating in major transactional decisions. That significantly changes the dynamics of the position, as the incoming executive may not have the same level of autonomy Morey previously held.

That approach could reduce organizational risk after several polarizing roster decisions during Morey’s tenure. However, it also creates a different challenge. The next executive must be comfortable operating inside a layered structure that includes Myers, head coach Nick Nurse, and ownership expectations.

That may explain why the Sixers appear focused on experienced evaluators and collaborative executives rather than larger personalities.

For Iguodala, this outcome does not preclude future front-office opportunities in the NBA. His leadership reputation, championship résumé, and business background still make him an intriguing long-term executive candidate.

For the Sixers, though, this search increasingly looks like an attempt to stabilize the franchise rather than energize the fan base with a recognizable former player.

Philadelphia is running out of time for experimental solutions. The franchise needs clarity, structure, and sustainable roster-building decisions if it hopes to maximize the remaining window for Embiid’s championship window.

The next hire will reveal whether the Sixers truly learned from the Morey era or simply shifted power into a different office.