Top Sixers Rival Makes Thoughts on LeBron James Signing Extremely Clear

The Philadelphia 76ers have been perhaps the most active team in the NBA this offseason. When you trade for Jaylen Brown and sign the legendary LeBron James in free agency, that’s typically the sort of label you get slapped with. The front office could still make some moves before the start of the 2026-27 campaign, but even if it doesn’t, this team already appears primed to be a Finals contender.

The addition of James, who signed a two-year, $8 million contract in free agency, is being viewed as a real needle-mover for Philadelphia right now. In the blink of an eye, the Eastern Conference has become much more competitive, which is something that Detroit Pistons superstar Cade Cunningham has quickly realized.

Cade Cunningham Dishes on Sixers Busy Offseason

Play

On paper, the 76ers are the strongest team in the East right now. Brown and James are joining a lineup that already featured Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe, so if these guys can all get on the same page, Philly is going to be an extremely difficult team to beat. However, there are teams that are going to be able to give them a run for their money.

The Pistons, led by Cunningham, are expected to be one of those teams. Cunningham spent much of the previous campaign confirming his status as one of the best players in the league, as he averaged 23.9 points, 9.9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. That earned Cunningham his second-straight All-Star selection and a spot on the All-NBA First Team.

More importantly, though, is the fact that Cunningham helped the Pistons earn the No. 1 seed in the East. While Detroit has had a rocky offseason, it still features quite a bit of talent around Cunningham, which should help it remain competitive for years to come. With the Sixers loading up, though, the Pistons are going to have their work cut out for them when it comes to remaining at the top of the East, but that is a challenge that Cunningham is very much looking forward to.

“I like it, it’s fun. It’s fun for the game,” Cunningham said in an interview with R.org. “They’re gonna be tough to beat. Obviously, they got all that talent over there, guys that play both ends of the ball, they’re gonna be tough to beat. But that’s the exciting part about it is the competition. I love the competition. LeBron’s in the East again, it’s good for everybody.”

Sixers Have a Target on Their Back Entering 2026-27 Campaign

The Sixers haven’t even suited up with their new-look team yet, but all eyes are on them already. When you have a group that features as many stars as this team, that certainly makes sense, but it’s unique that, even though Philly didn’t win a title last year, it may have the biggest target on its back of any team in the league.

It’s obviously going to take time for this group to adapt to playing alongside each other, but if they can do so, the 76ers are going to become a very dangerous team. Guys like Cunningham are going to do their best to disrupt this group as much as possible, but if things go according to plan for Philly, it ultimately may not matter what its opponents are capable of doing on the court.