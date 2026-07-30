Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Shares Reaction to LeBron James Signing with 76ers

LeBron James‘ decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA free agency is drawing reactions from virtually everyone, including Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was asked about James coming to Philly at the onset of Eagles training camp, and he expressed a combination of respect and excitement.

Jalen Hurts Calls LeBron James’ Decision to Sign with 76ers ‘Exciting’

As one of the biggest stars in the city, Hurts is going to have to share the limelight with James upon his arrival, but he certainly doesn’t seem to be bothered by that.

“I think for what he represents in sports and sports culture, it’s huge,” Hurts said. “And I think it’s huge for the city of Philadelphia. It’ll be exciting to have a figure like that in the city. What’s he done. One of the greatest to ever do it. I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Hurts and the Eagles consistently energize the city and provide people with something to be excited about. James joining the Sixers has had that same impact. People in Philadelphia are more excited for NBA season than perhaps ever before, despite the fact that it still sits months away.

Saquon Barkley Pumped About LeBron James Heading to Philadelphia

Hurts wasn’t the only Eagles star to share a reaction to James joining the Sixers, either. Running back Saquon Barkley added that James coming to Philly would be great for the “culture” of the city.

“I think the city of Philadelphia is a super cool place to be for sports, with how involved the fans are,” Barkley said. “Having LeBron here is just great for the culture.”

Barkley had publicly pitched James on coming to Philadelphia before he made his final decision.

“I think [Philadelphia] is one of the greatest sports towns in the world,” Barkley said. “ … If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly, and bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you’d be remembered forever.”

James clearly took Barkley’s pitch to heart, and now the pair will be able to hit the links together around Philadelphia, in between practicing for their respective seasons.