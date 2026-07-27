Josh Harris Reacts to LeBron James Signing with Philadelphia 76ers

As an NBA owner, there isn’t much of a bigger boon than having LeBron James join your franchise.

Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris is about to find that out first-hand.

Josh Harris Welcomes LeBron James to Philadelphia With Official Statement

Harris, who also owns the Washington Commanders and New Jersey Devils, released an official statement welcoming James and his family to Philly and expressing excitement about the on-court potential of the team with James aboard.

“I am thrilled to welcome LeBron James to the Philadelphia 76ers. One of the greatest players in NBA history and one of the best athletes ever, his accomplishments are iconic: four-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA MVP, four-time Finals MVP, three-time Olympic Gold medalist, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a record 22 All-Star selections, and 21 All-NBA selections,” Harris said.

“I cannot wait to see LeBron alongside Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and our talented roster as we work to deliver a championship for Philly. To LeBron and his family: we are grateful you chose the 76ers, and look forward to this next chapter of your legendary career. Welcome to the 76ers!”

Harris has every reason to be excited about James’ decision to join the Sixers. The four-time NBA MVP is about to generate a whole lot of money for Harris.

LeBron James Could Follow Josh Harris into Ownership

James is interested in ownership in his post playing days, and ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins suggested that joining the Sixers could be a way for James to get his foot in the door in the ownership sphere.

“I’ve got to thinking about all of the teams that Josh Harris owns, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Washington Commanders, right? . . . LeBron James after basketball wants to be an owner. LeBron James loves the business side of it,” Perkins said during an appearance on NBA Today.

“How do you get in the business? You start by developing a relationship right now. So yes, he does want to compete for a championship, but this is bigger than just this two-year, $8 million deal.”

Perhaps James will indeed follow Harris into ownership one day. For now though, he’s fully focused on helping the Sixers win an NBA title for the first time since 1983.