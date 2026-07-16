Kevin Durant Gives Philadelphia 76ers Major Hope Amid LeBron James Recruit

Everybody seems to have an opinion on where LeBron James will play next season, including his peers.

Houston Rockets star forward Kevin Durant was recently asked about James’ looming decision, and he provided major hope to the Philadelphia 76ers with his answer.

Kevin Durant Says Philadelphia 76ers Have a ‘Big Chance’ to Land LeBron James

While Durant said that he thinks that James will ultimately decided to continue his career in Cleveland with the Cavaliers, he added that he thinks the Sixers have a “big chance” of landing James, who is reportedly choosing between Cleveland, Philadelphia and Miami.

“I wish I knew. … In my heart of hearts, if I had to choose one, I would say Cleveland,” Durant said. “But Philly got a big chance, too.”

The Sixers have been actively recruiting James to Philly as star players Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown have all been in direct communication with The King. Also Sixers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey has publicly stated how much he would like it if James joined the Sixers.

“We’ve had conversations with [James’ agent] Rich [Paul], really since the Jaylen trade. LeBron and his camp have kept quiet, and there has been speculation for different teams,” Gansey said. “But we’d obviously love to have LeBron. I respect the heck out of him. In my opinion, he’s the best player of all time.”

Like everyone else, the Sixers will have to continue playing the waiting game until James is ready to make a final decision.

Kevin Durant Shuts Down Possibility of Playing With LeBron James

While Durant couldn’t say with certainty where James is going to continue his career, he did virtually guarantee that he and James won’t be teaming up together in the league at this point.

“Well you gonna be waiting for the rest of your life forever. I don’t think that’s happening,” Durant said of playing with James. “We both 40 years old, man.”

But, while we won’t get to see James and Durant playing together, we should at least get to see them battle against each other a couple more times. The question is what team will James be playing for when those battles occur.