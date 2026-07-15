V.J. Edgecombe Sends Clear Message Regarding 76ers’ Pursuit of LeBron James

The Philadelphia 76ers appear to have a legitimate shot of landing superstar forward LeBron James in free agency.

To say that second-year guard V.J. Edgecombe would be excited about the opportunity to play alongside one of the game’s greats would be an understatement.

V.J. Edgecombe Says LeBron James Joining the 76ers Would be ‘Amazing’

When asked about the 76ers’ recent pursuit of James, Edgecombe made it clear that he would love if James decided to continue his career in Philadelphia.

‘”I think it’s been fun. It’s LeBron James, at the end of the day. To me, he’s the greatest player of all time. So, it would be amazing if he decided to come and play with us,” Edgecombe said, via The Athletic.

“Our goal is to win a championship. If we do get him, we’ll be happy. If not, we’ll still be happy. But it would be great if we do get him.”

Edgecombe is the second member of the Sixers that has publicly referred to James as the “greatest player of all time” recently. New president of basketball operations Mike Gansey also did while discussing how much he would like it if James joined the Sixers.

“We’ve had conversations with [James’ agent] Rich [Paul], really since the Jaylen trade. LeBron and his camp have kept quiet, and there has been speculation for different teams,” Gansey said. “But we’d obviously love to have LeBron. I respect the heck out of him. In my opinion, he’s the best player of all time.”

76ers Stars Recruiting LeBron James to Philadelphia

While Edgecombe and Gansey have publicly praised James, a trio of Sixers stars have been in touch with him directly in an effort to recruit him to Philly.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown have all been in communication with James, with Maxey leading the charge. Maxey shares representation with James, and he has often worked out with the four-time MVP during the offseason.

James and Embiid won a Gold Medal together on Team U.S.A. in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and Brown and James have developed a healthy respect after years of competing against each other.

It remains to be seen if their recruiting will work on James, but the Sixers are certainly laying it on thick.