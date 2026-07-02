76ers Officially in Running for LeBron James After Jaylen Brown Trade: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers came out of nowhere to land Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster trade almost no one around the NBA saw coming until it had materialized, and now Philly has trained its collective eye on four-time MVP LeBron James.

Shams Charania of ESPN offered a report on the 76ers’ official interest in James on Thursday afternoon, July 2.

“I’m told the Sixers are also trying to make a pitch to LeBron James,” Charania said on SportsCenter. “Include the Sixers and maybe one or two other teams in due time in that mix.”

LeBron James Suddenly Strong Fit for 76ers

James and the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways officially a couple of days past after eight years and one championship ring together.

James entered free agency as a candidate for a handful of teams, with frontrunners including the Golden State Warriors and a reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who finished second in the Eastern Conference during the most recent postseason.

Other teams mentioned as potential suitors by The Athletic when free agency opened on June 30 included the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves. At that point, Brown was not a member of the 76ers, and Philadelphia was not a bonafide contender to compete for a title out of the Eastern Conference.

However, after acquiring Brown, Philly vaulted into fifth place in title odds on DraftKings Sportsbook at plus-2000, trailing only the Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder (tied at plus-270), the New York Knicks at plus-850 and the Boston Celtics at plus-1300.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN, among others, has reported in the past 48 hours that James is planning to prioritize happiness over money this offseason and is potentially open to signing with the right contender for the league minimum, which sets the stage for the 76ers to enter the conversation in serious fashion.

The author will update this post.