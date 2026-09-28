LeBron James Admits He Nearly Signed With Division Rival Over Sixers

LeBron James appeared alongside a star-studded Sixers roster Monday at the team’s media day.

For the first time, the NBA’s career scoring leader donned the No. 23 Philadelphia 76ers jersey. The four-time MVP shed light on his potential role on the championship-caliber Sixers roster.

“I hope that I can, you know, bring that experience, bring that knowledge. Bring the blueprint to the guys that are trying to accomplish some things that they haven’t done in their career,” James said. “I’ve seen everything that this league has to offer on the floor and off the floor. So, I hope that every single day, with my approach to the game, approach to the work, that it can translate to every single guy.”

Tyrese Maxey, a fellow Klutch Sports athlete, is elated to play alongside James.

“Him being here is really cool,” Maxey told reporters.

James’ arrival is more than just cool. It has catapulted the Sixers into championship favorites and given the fan base hope to end the franchise’s 43-year championship drought.

As exciting as James’s arrival in Philly has been, it nearly didn’t happen.

LeBron James Considered Signing With Knicks

During Sixers media day, James confessed to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that he considered joining the New York Knicks before they won the NBA Finals.

“I had visions of playing in [Madison Square] Garden and finishing my career in the Garden,” James told ESPN on Monday. “One of the best places I’ve ever played.

James lost interest in joining the squad after Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to their first title in 53 years.

“I think it’s the No. 1 arena in the world, as far as for a basketball player. But after they beat San Antonio, I was like, ‘Hey, I can’t.’ I couldn’t do it.”

The 22-time All-Star said he was mindful of the potential backlash if he signed with the championship Knicks.

“Y’all wouldn’t have let me lay that down at all,” James said, referring to the media. “But much respect to the Knicks, obviously. An unbelievable team, unbelievable players. Shout out Jalen Brunson. I love that guy; he’s unbelievable. But, yeah, I’m happy where I’m at, and I’m looking forward to it.”

LeBron James Declares Championship Goals

Although he didn’t join the championship Knicks, James is still chasing his fifth title and believes he can secure it in Philly.

The 41-year-old plainly expressed his goal to win at the Sixers’ annual media day.

“I didn’t leave my family to lose in the second round,” James said.

Many have speculated whether the loaded Sixers have one too many cooks in the kitchen and if they can develop the chemistry to win it all.

James, however, isn’t concerned about the external criticism.

“Understand that the noise is going to be the noise,” James said. “What happens outside of this building is going to consistently happen. It’s going to be doubled and tripled and quadrupled down on you. It just comes with the territory. I understand it.”

As far as his role with the team, James believes he will be a seamless fit in Philly.

“I think the luxury of my game is, I can do everything,” James said. “Literally, I can do everything.”