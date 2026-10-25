76ers Make Surprising LeBron James Decision With Joel Embiid Ruled Out

LeBron James has played nearly every position during his remarkable NBA career. On Sunday night, the Philadelphia 76ers asked him to take on another assignment.

The 41-year-old superstar was named Philadelphia’s starting center against the Detroit Pistons at Xfinity Mobile Arena, replacing Joel Embiid as the 76ers pursued their fourth consecutive victory.

Philadelphia announced a starting five of Tyrese Maxey, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jaylen Brown, James and Dean Wade.

The decision comes with Embiid sidelined for right plantar fasciitis management on the second night of a back-to-back.

James returned after missing Saturday’s 127-116 victory over Milwaukee because of lower back and sciatica management.

Meanwhile, Detroit will be without two starters after Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson were ruled out.

The absences give the 76ers an opportunity to experiment with a smaller lineup against an opponent missing considerable size and defensive versatility.

LeBron James Starts at Center Without Joel Embiid

James has spent most of his career creating offense from the perimeter. However, his size, passing ability and experience operating from the post make him an intriguing small-ball option.

Coach Nick Nurse indicated before Sunday’s game that James would share center responsibilities with Adem Bona and Wade.

“I think he’s fine there,” Nurse told reporters, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The arrangement allows Philadelphia to initiate possessions through James while surrounding him with multiple offensive threats.

His passing could create opportunities for Maxey and Brown, particularly when Detroit sends additional defenders toward the paint.

Nurse also suggested the adjustment could offer defensive advantages.

Still, the 76ers will have to account for James’ responsibilities as a rebounder and interior defender.

Pistons Rule Out Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson

Philadelphia’s lineup change comes against a Detroit team dealing with significant injury problems.

Duren, who recently signed a five-year, $200 million contract, suffered a right hamstring strain during Friday’s victory over Miami.

The Pistons announced Sunday that their All-Star center will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds last season.

Detroit also ruled out Thompson, who had initially been listed as questionable because of a right ankle sprain.

Thompson earned All-Defensive first-team honors last season and has become one of the league’s most disruptive perimeter defenders.

His absence could ease the pressure on Maxey, Brown and James.

Without Duren, former 76ers center Paul Reed could assume a larger role against his former team.

Reed recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds against Miami after Duren exited.

Detroit still has Cade Cunningham and John Collins, meaning Philadelphia cannot afford to overlook its unbeaten opponent.

Joel Embiid Rests After Triple-Double Against Bucks

Embiid’s absence comes less than 24 hours after his impressive performance against Milwaukee.

The former MVP finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, helping Philadelphia improve to 3-0.

Despite the 76ers’ plan to manage his workload, Embiid wanted to play Sunday.

“I actually want to play tomorrow. So can you guys put pressure on them?” he joked during his postgame interview.

Philadelphia nevertheless elected to prioritize his long-term health.

With Embiid resting and James starting at center, Nurse has an opportunity to evaluate another lineup combination.

The Pistons’ injuries make the experiment particularly interesting.

Philadelphia enters Sunday undefeated, but its roster remains a work in progress.

How effectively James handles his temporary role could offer an early glimpse of how the 76ers intend to survive future games without Embiid.