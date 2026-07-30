LeBron James Sends Strong Retirement Message After Signing with Sixers

After weeks of speculation, LeBron James made the final big decision of his NBA career when he decided to sign a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. James will join a loaded Sixers squad and spend the remainder of his career chasing a fifth championship ring before riding off into the sunset.

While James admitted that he grappled with the possibility of retiring this offseason, he opted to join Philadelphia. James’ contract is for two years, but nobody knows how much longer James will play before he calls it a career. After reports emerged suggesting James was going to film a “Last Dance” style documentary for the 2026-27 campaign with the 76ers, the future Hall of Famer took a second to quickly address his future.

LeBron James Shoots Down Latest Retirement Rumors

When you reach your early-40s, retirement is naturally going to be a question that dictates much of your future. James, who is preparing for his age-42 season, certainly knows that to be the case, but he’s in a unique position. While James is getting older, his play hasn’t exactly fallen off a cliff just yet, as he put together his 22nd-straight All-Star campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers last year (20.9 PPG, 7.2 APG, 6.1 RPG, 51.5 FG%).

Shortly after signing with the Sixers, James admitted that he strongly considered retiring this offseason, but he instead opted to continue playing. While his deal is two years long, the 2026-27 campaign could conceivably be his final season in the NBA. At this point, that isn’t on James’ mind, though, as his main focus revolves around adapting to his new team.

With reports emerging that James was going to film a “Last Dance” style documentary, though, that seemed to indicate his stint in Philly would only last one year. It didn’t take long for one of James’ close friends, Maverick Carter, to quickly shoot down that report on social media before making a strong statement on the legendary forward’s future.

“We are NOT doing anything like the ‘last dance’ LeBron doesn’t even know when his last season is,” Carter said in a post on X, which James quickly retweeted.

Even LeBron James Doesn’t Know How Long He Will Spend with the Sixers

At this point, it seems like James is taking things on a year-by-year basis, which certainly makes sense. Nobody knows how the upcoming season will go for him and the Sixers, and that will likely play a role in determining whether he returns for the 2027-28 campaign. That’s so far down the line, though, that all Philadelphia can do is focus on winning as many games as possible while James is suiting up for it.

Truth be told, James’ focus is probably on winning as much as possible, too, so as long as the two sides are aligned in that regard, this partnership should get off to a healthy start at the very least. Everyone knows the retirement question is going to hover over James for the rest of the season, but nobody, not even the man himself, knows how much longer he will spend in the NBA.