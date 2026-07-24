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New Addition Named ‘Hidden Gem’ for Philadelphia 76ers

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 09: Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse reacts during a game against the Detroit Pistons at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 09, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t short on star power. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and new addition Jaylen Brown are all global superstars, and they’ll likely dominate headlines for the team next season.

However, another new addition will have an opportunity to make a major impact for Philadelphia, too.

Dean Wade Given Promising Label Ahead of 2026-27 NBA Season

Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 23: Dean Wade #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles up the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Prior to trading for Brown from the Boston Celtics, the Sixers signed forward Dean Wade to a four-year, $39 million deal in free agency. While it wasn’t necessarily a flashy signing, Wade could prove to be a very valuable addition for Philly. He was recently named the team’s “hidden gem” heading into the 2026-27 NBA season by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report.

“One of the newest members of the Philadelphia 76ers, Dean Wade is one of the best 3-and-D forwards in the NBA. The 6’9″ forward is a terrific defender whose work is perhaps best demonstrated by his play on Brandon Ingram during the 2026 playoffs. Wade combines size, strength and mobility to body his opponents, stop drives and challenge shot attempts,” Swartz wrote.

“Wade’s 36.7 percent mark from three doesn’t jump off the page, although the veteran forward doesn’t force shots and does all the dirty work that allows the stars around him to shine. He’s a perfect fit on a Sixers team that will have a lot of mouths to feed.”

Wade projects to provide two-way production for the Sixers. He averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season for the Cavs while also supplying versatile perimeter defense.

Dean Wade’s Role Will with 76ers Will Depend on LeBron James’ Decision

Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during a 117-108 Lakers win over the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on January 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In case you haven’t heard, star forward LeBron James is still in the process of choosing a new NBA team in free agency. The 76ers appear to be a finalist in James’ eyes, in addition to a couple of other organizations. Obviously, Wade’s role with the Sixers will depend on James’ decision.

If James does ultimately decide to sign with the Sixers, that will likely move Wade into a reserve role in Philadelphia. However, if James opts to sign elsewhere, there’s a good chance that Wade would occupy a starting spot for head coach Nick Nurse. Any time now, LeBron.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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New Addition Named ‘Hidden Gem’ for Philadelphia 76ers

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