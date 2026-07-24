New Addition Named ‘Hidden Gem’ for Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t short on star power. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and new addition Jaylen Brown are all global superstars, and they’ll likely dominate headlines for the team next season.

However, another new addition will have an opportunity to make a major impact for Philadelphia, too.

Dean Wade Given Promising Label Ahead of 2026-27 NBA Season

Prior to trading for Brown from the Boston Celtics, the Sixers signed forward Dean Wade to a four-year, $39 million deal in free agency. While it wasn’t necessarily a flashy signing, Wade could prove to be a very valuable addition for Philly. He was recently named the team’s “hidden gem” heading into the 2026-27 NBA season by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report.

“One of the newest members of the Philadelphia 76ers, Dean Wade is one of the best 3-and-D forwards in the NBA. The 6’9″ forward is a terrific defender whose work is perhaps best demonstrated by his play on Brandon Ingram during the 2026 playoffs. Wade combines size, strength and mobility to body his opponents, stop drives and challenge shot attempts,” Swartz wrote.

“Wade’s 36.7 percent mark from three doesn’t jump off the page, although the veteran forward doesn’t force shots and does all the dirty work that allows the stars around him to shine. He’s a perfect fit on a Sixers team that will have a lot of mouths to feed.”

Wade projects to provide two-way production for the Sixers. He averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season for the Cavs while also supplying versatile perimeter defense.

Dean Wade’s Role Will with 76ers Will Depend on LeBron James’ Decision

In case you haven’t heard, star forward LeBron James is still in the process of choosing a new NBA team in free agency. The 76ers appear to be a finalist in James’ eyes, in addition to a couple of other organizations. Obviously, Wade’s role with the Sixers will depend on James’ decision.

If James does ultimately decide to sign with the Sixers, that will likely move Wade into a reserve role in Philadelphia. However, if James opts to sign elsewhere, there’s a good chance that Wade would occupy a starting spot for head coach Nick Nurse. Any time now, LeBron.