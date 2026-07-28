Philadelphia Eagles Legend Sends Message to LeBron James After 76ers Decision

Philadelphia is the City of Brotherly Love, and that’s exactly what one Philadelphia Eagles legend showed star forward LeBron James upon his decision to sign with the 76ers in free agency.

With a message posted to social media, former Eagles quarterback Mike Vick showed that it’s not just basketball players and fans who are excited about James’ decision to finish his career in Philly.

Mike Vick Congratulates LeBron James on Decision to Sign with Philadelphia 76ers

Vick, who played for the Eagles from 2009 to 2013, knows a thing or two about playing in front of the fans in Philadelphia, and he thinks that those fans will embrace James as he tries to help lead the Sixers to their first NBA title in over 40 years.

“LeBron, congrats on making that decision to come to Philadelphia and finish off the career. I think that’s special. I think that’s amazing, man. The one thing I can say is they’re going to embrace you out there. Like they did the same thing for me, they’re going to do the same thing for you. They’re going to be tough. They’re going to love you man, and I know that’s what you’re going to thrive off of,” Vick said.

“. . . Go help that boy [Joel] Embiid out man. Y’all go make a run for it. Nothing’s guaranteed, but at least you got an opportunity. You’re in our city man. I embrace that city, that’s why I say ‘ours.’ That’s why I say ‘my city.’ I got nothing but love for it. You’re going to have the same. . . . I can’t wait to come watch a couple games, I got to be there.”

Vick won’t be the only athlete or celebrity itching to get a ticket to watch James play for Philadelphia. That’s about to be the hottest ticket in town, which might make going to see a game slightly more difficult for the average fan, but that’s the price one pays to have LeBron James on their team.

Saquon Barkley is Eager to Play Some Golf with LeBron James in Philadelphia

James was also welcomed to the City of Brotherly Love by a current Eagles star. Running back Saquon Barkley, who had publicly recruited James to Philly, shared a welcome message for James on social media.

When they’re not perfecting their respective crafts, James and Barkley will likely hit the links together around Philly.