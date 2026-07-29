Rich Paul Calls Out Double Standard After LeBron James Joins 76ers

Philadelphia’s decision to sign LeBron James brought an old debate into his newest chapter. For years, critics have portrayed James as a star who arrives with a long list of expectations and influence over personnel decisions. His agent, Rich Paul, says that description confuses a desire to compete with an effort to control a franchise.

“The things that’s perceived is so far from the truth,” Paul said Wednesday on the “Game Over” podcast with Max Kellerman. Addressing the belief that a team inherits extra conditions when it signs James, Paul added, “He doesn’t come with anything. He comes with himself.”

Questions resurfaced after Philadelphia added another Paul client, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The veteran swingman reached a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, then quickly chose the 76ers after James landed in Philadelphia. Paul rejected the idea that the two moves resulted from an advance plan, per Bleacher Report.

@bonsaisports Rich Paul shuts down the narrative that signing LeBron comes with a lot of demands: “The things that perceive is so far from the truth. One of those things is like, okay. I think someone said, “Oh if you sign LeBron comes with all this, he doesn’t come with anything.” He comes with himself…. But again I think people have this idea that he’s asking for all these things. We were not raised like that just first and foremost. We were not raised like that. We were actually raised the opposite way don’t ask nobody for anything if you can’t get it yourself. Second part of that is, one thing he does ask for is to be in position to win and if being in position to win is a negative ask then what are you in teams sports in that case? Like I just don’t understand that you can’t have it both ways.” (Via Game Over) #LebronJames #RichPaul #fyp #viral #Philly ♬ suara asli – Mentahan _sound – Mentahan _sound

Rich Paul Separates Roster Control From Winning

The perception followed James most prominently through his years with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. Fans and media members frequently connected roster choices that benefited him directly to James, helping produce the “LeGM” nickname and a lasting belief that teams must accommodate more than the player himself.

Paul argued that James’ approach comes from the opposite mindset.

“We were actually raised the opposite way: don’t ask nobody for anything if you can’t get it yourself,” Paul said.

However, Paul acknowledged one standard James brings to every basketball decision. He wants his team equipped to pursue a championship.

“The one thing he does ask for is to be in a position to win, and if being in a position to win is a negative ask, then what are you in team sports for, in that case?” Paul said. “Like, I just don’t understand that; you can’t have it both ways.”

That distinction sits at the center of Paul’s response. James does have competitive priorities, but Paul disputes the leap from wanting a credible championship opportunity to dictating specific roster moves.

His argument also targets a familiar contradiction. Observers judge stars by championships, then criticize them for making winning a condition of their career choices.

What LeBron James Prioritized Before Choosing 76ers

James’ decision affected more than Philadelphia. With several contenders awaiting his answer, the 41-year-old appeared to slow the 2026 free-agent market while teams prepared their pitches and delayed other moves.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin identified two factors James considered, Yahoo reports. During an interview with Philadelphia’s 97.5 The Fanatic, McMenamin said James wanted another championship and cared about how a new fan base would receive him.

“(LeBron James) wants to win another championship,” McMenamin said. “I have talked to him about it ad nauseam since 2020. Also, he is a guy who likes being liked. He likes being accepted and celebrated.”

McMenamin, who closely covered James in Cleveland and Los Angeles, framed that assessment through his personal experience around James. His comments describe a preferred outcome, winning while feeling welcomed, rather than a list of personnel instructions.

Paul previously said James might have chosen the New York Knicks if they had not already won a championship. McMenamin’s explanation supplied context for that position. Joining immediately after a title could expose James to criticism as a bandwagon addition instead of allowing him to become a celebrated part of the breakthrough.

Paul is not presenting James as a player without preferences. He says the key preference is competition. Caldwell-Pope’s quick arrival may invite theories, but Paul denied any coordinated plan and challenged critics to distinguish championship ambition from roster control.