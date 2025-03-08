Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Suns Move Kevin Durant, Receive Former All-Star in 3-Team, 11-Player Deal

While perennial All-Stars Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler and Luka Doncic found new homes at the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline, one superstar who somewhat surprisingly stayed put was Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

“KD” was connected to several teams leading up to the deadline and while he’ll remain in the desert for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign, his future with the Suns appears to be unclear at best.

It’s been reported that Durant will “probably” get traded over the summer. The Golden State Warriors even had a trade package lined up to reacquire the 15-time All-Star in February before he reportedly made it known he didn’t want to return to the Bay Area.

Barring a change of heart and/or an unlikely deep playoff run from Phoenix (29-34), Durant is likely to be one of, if not the hottest name on the trade market this summer.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus laid out a three-team trade proposal involving the Suns, Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz that would send the former MVP to H-Town in the offseason, and it’s a whopper.

Rockets Get KD, Suns Acquire Lauri Markkanen as Part of 3-Team Blockbuster Proposal

Though Utah would be receiving a six-pack of players (plus a 2025 draft pick), Phoenix and Houston would be getting the biggest names in the 11-man transaction, with Durant going to the Rockets and one-time All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen landing with the Suns. In full rebuild mode at 15-48, the Jazz have gotten used to playing the middleman in order to help other teams complete blockbuster deals.

Utah played a part in the Butler-to-Golden State trade in February, which also included veteran guard Dennis Schroder and longtime sharpshooter P.J. Tucker.

Here’s the full trade proposal from Pincus, which as he notes, would need to wait until July 6, after the NBA’s annual moratorium.

Houston receives:

– Kevin Durant

Phoenix receives:

– Jock Landale (from Rockets)

– Lauri Markkanen (from Jazz)

– Lower 2025 first-round pick from Minnesota Timberwolves and Suns (via Rockets or Jazz)

Utah receives:

– Aaron Holiday

– Cam Whitmore

– Jabari Smith Jr.

– Jae’Sean Tate

– Jeff Green

– Reed Sheppard

– Higher 2025 first-round pick from Timberwolves and Suns (via Rockets)

– $20.4 million trade exception (Markkanen)

Durant would be entering the final season of his deal with the Suns in 2025-26 on a $54.7 million expiring contract.

“Many around the NBA believe he’s seeking a two-year max extension worth $123.8 million—initially expected to be with Phoenix—but with the team’s struggles the last two years, that’s no longer a lock,” Pincus wrote. “Instead, the Suns and Durant may part ways—possibly in an extend-and-trade, rewarding the 36-year-old forward almost as much ($122.1 million) as he’d get with Phoenix. Of course, with the complex rules of the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, a Durant trade may inevitably turn into a multi-team deal.”

Like Durant, Markkanen is set to collect big money in the near future, as he’s slated to earn $195.8 million in the next four seasons.

“Few teams would be will to take on (the money),” Pincus wrote, but “as one agent said of the Suns’ owner, ‘(Mat) Ishbia doesn’t care about the money.'”

Suns Limping to Finish Line of Regular Season

If the Suns want any shot at holding onto Durant for another season, they may have to catch fire heading into a possible Play-In Tournament berth and then run the table.

Their recent play gives no indication that a strong finish and spot in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs is in store.

Since starting the year 9-2, they’ve gone 20-32. Phoenix won nine of 12 over a three-week stretch to close January but went an abysmal 3-10 in February and has lost two of three to begin March.

The Suns’ next stretch of five games against Western Conference contenders will be crucial to see whether they can secure at least a Play-In Tournament berth or if they’ll cement their first losing season in five years. Phoenix plays the Dallas Mavericks (32-32), Memphis Grizzlies (39-24) and Rockets (38-25) on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, respectively, on the road, before hosting the Sacramento Kings (33-29) on Friday and facing the Los Angeles Lakers (40-21) in the City of Angels on March 16.