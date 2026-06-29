$200 Million Star Guard Named Top Trade Target for Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers appear to be going big-game hunting this offseason, as they’ve been linked to the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While not in the same tier as though guys, Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray can now be added to that list.

Jamal Murray Named Top Offseason Target for Portland Trail Blazers

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently named Murray as the top trade target for the Trail Blazers this offseason, citing how a potential swap involving veteran guard Jrue Holiday could be mutually beneficial for both sides.

Murray has been a key cog in Denver for years and he made his first All-Star team this past season. However, Denver’s front office could look to shake things up this offseason and Murray could become available as a result.

“A deal that swaps Jamal Murray and Jrue Holiday could help both the Blazers and Nuggets by adding high-volume perimeter scoring to the former and stabilizing defense to the latter,” Hughes wrote.

“The Blazers were arguably the worst three-point shooting team in the league last year when accounting for volume. They attempted treys at the sixth highest rate and hit them at the fifth lowest, so you can see the utility of Murray…”

Murray still has three years remaining on the four-year, $208 million maximum extension he signed with Denver in 2024.

This story will be updated.