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$200 Million Star Guard Named Top Trade Target for Portland Trail Blazers

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DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 22: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets looks up during a timeout in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena on October 22, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

The Portland Trail Blazers appear to be going big-game hunting this offseason, as they’ve been linked to the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While not in the same tier as though guys, Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray can now be added to that list.

Jamal Murray Named Top Offseason Target for Portland Trail Blazers

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – MAY 09: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during overtime in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 09, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently named Murray as the top trade target for the Trail Blazers this offseason, citing how a potential swap involving veteran guard Jrue Holiday could be mutually beneficial for both sides.

Murray has been a key cog in Denver for years and he made his first All-Star team this past season. However, Denver’s front office could look to shake things up this offseason and Murray could become available as a result.

“A deal that swaps Jamal Murray and Jrue Holiday could help both the Blazers and Nuggets by adding high-volume perimeter scoring to the former and stabilizing defense to the latter,” Hughes wrote.

“The Blazers were arguably the worst three-point shooting team in the league last year when accounting for volume. They attempted treys at the sixth highest rate and hit them at the fifth lowest, so you can see the utility of Murray…”

Murray still has three years remaining on the four-year, $208 million maximum extension he signed with Denver in 2024.

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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$200 Million Star Guard Named Top Trade Target for Portland Trail Blazers

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