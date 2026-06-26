NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Jaren Duren Shakes Up the Top 40

There was some hope injected into the realm of 2026 summer NBA free-agency, which is mostly limited these days because of a lack of cap space and the preference of players to rely on extensions and trades for movement. But the news on Friday morning that Jaren Duren and the Pistons remain far apart on negotiations gave hope to a handful of teams–the Lakers, especially–that he wants out of Detroit and wants to find a sign-and-trade elsewhere.
As Sam Amick of The Athletic reported: “All-NBA forward Jalen Duren was underwhelmed by the Detroit Pistons’ initial offer in restricted free agency and is planning to explore sign-and-trade scenarios when they are permitted on Tuesday, league sources told The Athletic.”
Duren is eligible for a five-year, $288 million contract with the Pistons, but of course, his problem is that he is a restricted free agent. So, even if he gets a hefty outside offer from a team, the Pistons can match it. He could, though, find a team willing to pay him and orchestrate a sign-and-trade that allows him to be paid elsewhere and allows the Pistons to get back a considerable trade package.
Are There Deals for Jaren Duren in NBA Free Agency?
The Celtics and Jaylen Brown? The Pelicans and a Trey Murphy/Derik Queen package? The options are limited and, remember, the Pistons just traded away Isaiah Stewart so are thin in the middle without Duren.
The Pistons would have to agree to that. If you’re dreaming of Duren on your team, prepare for disappointment. They’re just not likely to trade him.
This is the plight of restricted free agents. They have virtually no leverage.
As one Western Conference executive said, “For any guy who is restricted, once they get past July 4 or 5, there’s no money left, no offers left, and the team has all the control. So, if you’re Utah, of course you are going to sit it out, make him get a bigger offer and once that does not happen, it’s, ‘This is our offer, take it or leave it.’”
NBA Free Agency Guards: Austin Reaves on Top
- Austin Reaves, Lakers. (Projected contract: 5 years, $220 million). SIGNED BY LAKERS. Reaves is one of the big winners in NBA free agency, agreeing to a four-year, $178 million contract to stay in LA after some outside interest.
- James Harden, Cavaliers. (Projected contract: two years, $60 million) There have been rumors of a handshake deal on a new contract for Harden, which would start by him opting out of the $42 million on his contract for next season. But Harden’s recent arrest could give the Cavaliers an escape hatch from following through on the handshake deal.
- Trae Young, Wizards. (Projected contract: 3 years, $110 million) SIGNED BY WIZARDS. Young blew the projections ut of the water by signing a four-year, $212 million new contract that had some questioning the Wizards’ sanity.
- Ayo Dosunmu, Timberwolves. (Projected contract: 3 years, $52 million) SIGNED BY TIMBERWOLVES. Dosunmu got an enormous raise, landing a five-year, $112 million contract with Minnesota.
- Bennedict Mathurin, Clippers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $60 million) Shooting struggles after his trade to the Clippers could complicate restricted free agency, which is always complicated enough as is. But L.A. brought in Mathurin as a chip from the Ivica Zubac trade and have ample desire to keep him in place.
- Coby White, Hornets. (Projected contract: 4 years, $70 million) SIGNED BY HORNETS. Another hefty deal for a guard, as White netted a three-year, $74 million contract. Guards have been well paid thus far in the NBA free agency process.
- CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Projected contract: 3 years, $65 million) SIGNED BY HAWKS. McCollum agreed to take a short-term deal at one year, $21 million. He was reliable in the playoffs but seems to know he is a short-timer in Atlanta.
- Collin Gillespie, Suns. (Projected contract: 4 years, $42 million) SIGNED BY SUNS. After a breakout year with 12.7 points and 40% 3-point shooting, Gillespie got a three-year, $48 million in Phoenix.
- Luke Kennard, Lakers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $40 million) The Lakers are weighing keeping Kennard, who was a good fit as a shooter and bench player. Something a shade less than the midlevel will do it, though he is not at the top of the priority list.
- Marcus Smart, Lakers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $25 million) Another guy the Lakers want back. Smart has a player option around $6 million, and it’s not certain he will opt out (he has until Monday) but he played well enough to take a chance in free agency. He can get another tax-payer midlevel deal ($6 million) if it doesn’t work out, so it is a wise gamble.
- Anfernee Simons, Bulls. (Projected contract: 3 years, $55 million) Simons is an excellent scorer off the bench, and if he re-signs with the Bulls, he could make a bit more than the midlevel exception. The Bulls would likely trade him down the line, but he’d be a valuable chip.
- Quentin Grimes, Sixers. (Projected contract: 4 years, $60 million) The Sixers may have to choose between Grimes and Kelly Oubre, but he has earned a lengthy midlevel-plus deal.
- Jose Alvarado, Knicks. (Projected contract: 2 years, $18 million) He has outdone his $4.5 million player option for next year. The Knicks would like to have him back, but likely can’t afford it.
- Jordan Goodwin, Suns. (Projected contract: 3 years, $20 million) SIGNED BY SUNS. Phoenix got a good deal on a tough, defensive-minded guard by giving him a three-year, $19 million deal.
NBA Free Agency Forwards: LeBron James on the Clock
- LeBron James, Lakers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $50 million) James has a three-fold decision ahead: Whether to play or retire; where to play; and for how much? It’s a strong bet he will go back to the Lakers, though L.A. has not gone out of its way to welcome him back. His other options–the Cavaliers, the Warriors–can’t pay him much without a sing-and-trade.
- Peyton Watson, Nuggets. (Projected contract: 4 years, $80 million) Watson is a restricted free agent who was in the midst of a breakout season before he was felled by hamstring injuries. He will need to draw interest from another team with cap space (Lakers, Bulls, Nets) to push his value, but if not, Denver will hold the cards and get hm on a reasonable contract.
- Lu Dort, Thunder. (Projected contract: 3 years, $50 million) OKC has a $19 million option on Dort, and they’ll likely need to let him go, as the roster begins to get more expensive. The Thunder could control the situation with a trade. Can he draw an offer better than the midlevel?
- Norman Powell, Heat. (Projected contract: 2 years, $50 million) Coming off an All-Star season, Powell is looking for a raise from the $20 million per year he made last season. Miami wants him back, but he’s 33 and it will need to be a short-term deal. He is drawing interest from the Pistons, among others.
- Tari Eason, Rockets. (Projected contract: 4 years, $88 million) Eason is said to have turned down nine figures from the Rockets, but that was not full guaranteed. Restricted free agency will be tough terrain, but a deal in this range likely works for all.
- Andrew Wiggins, Heat. (Projected contract: 3 years, $60 million) Wiggins has a player option for $30 million next year, and he is likely to opt in on that unless he gets a longer term deal such as this. He’s still a good two-way player who shot a career high 41.4% on 3s. His decision is due on June 29.
- Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks. (Projected contract: 3 years, $63 million) Kuminga has a $24 million team option, and there is chatter that there is already a handshake agreement for a long-term deal. It would make sense for Atlanta to keep him on that one-year deal and figure out how he fits in, but that’s not necessarily good business.
- Tobias Harris, Pistons. (Projected contract: 2 years, $40 million) Fan bases always complain about Harris, until the chips are down and you realize how much value he has. The Pistons could let him walk but would struggle to replace him.
- Rui Hachimura, Lakers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $60 million) His value is tough to pin down, because he should get in the $20 million per year range but there are not many teams that will have the flexibility to give him that. The Pistons, Hornets, Bulls or Nets could make a run.
- Draymond Green, Warriors. (Projected contract: 2 years, $38 million) Green could opt in at $28 million, and though he has indicated he will opt out and sign a longer-term deal, that notion has stalled. Green could simply return at $28 million.
- Kelly Oubre, Sixers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $25 million) Oubre is a journeyman (the Sixers are his fifth team) who seems to have found a home. If Philly keeps Grimes, they might need to let Oubre go.
- John Collins, Clippers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $16 million) Collins is not the 20-and-10 guy he once was, but he played well as a stretch big man who’s not a great defender. The Clippers won’t reach too far to keep him, so he could be scooped up elsewhere as a bargain signing.
- Dean Wade, Cavaliers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $25 million) Wade has been a valuable defensive piece on a team that can’t afford to lose defensive pieces. Reports suggest the Cavaliers aim to keep him, but they’re in the second apron. If they don’t cut costs elsewhere, it’s hard to see how they bring him back.
Centers: Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler Struggling for Answers
- Jalen Duren, Pistons. (Projected contract: 5 years, $200 million) Duren might not be happy with the state of negotiations, but that is par for the course with restricted free agency. No player is ever happy. He is still the Pistons’ player to lose, and the Pistons do not plan to lose him.
- Walker Kessler, Jazz. (Projected contract: 4 years, $140 million) Restricted free agents will be vying for outside offers, and Kessler could be the best candidate to get one. The Bulls had interest but gave up on that by trading for Nic Claxton. The Lakers will be Kessler’s best shot at an offer. Otherwise, the Jazz control the situation.
- Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder. (Projected contract: 3 years, $65 million) The expectation is that the Thunder (who have a team option) will opt out of Hartenstein’s $28 million for 2026-27 but re-up on a longer term deal. The addition of Aday Mara in the draft could be a curveball on that, though.
- Mitchell Robinson, Knicks. (Projected contract: 2 years, $40 million) The Knicks’ postseason run should have secured Robinson’s future in New York. But owner James Dolan is scared off by the second apron, and if that holds true, Robinson will not be able to return.
- Robert Williams, Blazers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $30 million) He is generating considerable free-agent buzz as a potential value big man. Williams is an impact player when healthy, but knee troubles have limited him. He should cash in after playing 59 games and looking sharp in the playoffs.
- Deandre Ayton, Lakers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $24 million) Ayton has an $8 million player option, and despite his improvements with the Lakers, accepting or declining that will not be an easy decision. The Lakers would like him to opt out so they can move on in the middle. He might bet that there is a bigger number out there, though something less than the midlevel exception.
- Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors. (Projected contract: 2 years, $35 million) The Warriors did not trade for Porzingis just to let him walk, but his lack of availability will limit what they’re willing to pay him to keep him around.
- Mark Williams, Suns. (Projected contract: 3 years, $36 million) SIGNED BY SUNS. Williams got three years and $38 million from Phoenix, avoiding a lengthy summer process.
- Nikola Vucevic, Celtics. (Projected contract: 2 years, $20 million) His Boston tenure was a disaster. But he is big and skilled offensively, likely to find a credible deal somewhere.
- Jaxson Hayes, Lakers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $30 million) Hayes wants to return to the Lakers, but if he gets a significant offer—with more playing time—he would have to take it. The Lakers are seeking to upgrade the center spot, but would like to keep Hayes as a reserve.
- Al Horford, Warriors. (Projected contract: 1 year, $6 million). SIGNED BY WARRIORS. Horford was given a generous two-year deal to stay in Golden State, worth $14 million. Not bad for a 40-year-old.
- Nick Richards, Bulls. (Projected contract: 2 years, $12 million). Richards is a serviceable big man and a taxpayer midlevel exception would suit him.
- Brook Lopez, Clippers. (Projected contract: 1 year, $9 million) Lopez can still chew up space defensively while not being a zero offensively, and providing a good locker room presence. Thus the Clippers probably should pick up his $9
NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Jaren Duren Shakes Up the Top 40