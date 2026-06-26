NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Jaren Duren Shakes Up the Top 40

There was some hope injected into the realm of 2026 summer NBA free-agency, which is mostly limited these days because of a lack of cap space and the preference of players to rely on extensions and trades for movement. But the news on Friday morning that Jaren Duren and the Pistons remain far apart on negotiations gave hope to a handful of teams–the Lakers, especially–that he wants out of Detroit and wants to find a sign-and-trade elsewhere.

As Sam Amick of The Athletic reported: “All-NBA forward Jalen Duren was underwhelmed by the Detroit Pistons’ initial offer in restricted free agency and is planning to explore sign-and-trade scenarios when they are permitted on Tuesday, league sources told The Athletic.”

Duren is eligible for a five-year, $288 million contract with the Pistons, but of course, his problem is that he is a restricted free agent. So, even if he gets a hefty outside offer from a team, the Pistons can match it. He could, though, find a team willing to pay him and orchestrate a sign-and-trade that allows him to be paid elsewhere and allows the Pistons to get back a considerable trade package.

Are There Deals for Jaren Duren in NBA Free Agency?

The Celtics and Jaylen Brown? The Pelicans and a Trey Murphy/Derik Queen package? The options are limited and, remember, the Pistons just traded away Isaiah Stewart so are thin in the middle without Duren.

The Pistons would have to agree to that. If you’re dreaming of Duren on your team, prepare for disappointment. They’re just not likely to trade him.

This is the plight of restricted free agents. They have virtually no leverage.

As one Western Conference executive said, “For any guy who is restricted, once they get past July 4 or 5, there’s no money left, no offers left, and the team has all the control. So, if you’re Utah, of course you are going to sit it out, make him get a bigger offer and once that does not happen, it’s, ‘This is our offer, take it or leave it.’”

NBA Free Agency Guards: Austin Reaves on Top

Austin Reaves, Lakers. (Projected contract: 5 years, $220 million). SIGNED BY LAKERS. Reaves is one of the big winners in NBA free agency, agreeing to a four-year, $178 million contract to stay in LA after some outside interest. James Harden, Cavaliers. (Projected contract: two years, $60 million) There have been rumors of a handshake deal on a new contract for Harden, which would start by him opting out of the $42 million on his contract for next season. But Harden’s recent arrest could give the Cavaliers an escape hatch from following through on the handshake deal. Trae Young, Wizards. (Projected contract: 3 years, $110 million) SIGNED BY WIZARDS. Young blew the projections ut of the water by signing a four-year, $212 million new contract that had some questioning the Wizards’ sanity. Ayo Dosunmu, Timberwolves. (Projected contract: 3 years, $52 million) SIGNED BY TIMBERWOLVES. Dosunmu got an enormous raise, landing a five-year, $112 million contract with Minnesota. Bennedict Mathurin, Clippers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $60 million) Shooting struggles after his trade to the Clippers could complicate restricted free agency, which is always complicated enough as is. But L.A. brought in Mathurin as a chip from the Ivica Zubac trade and have ample desire to keep him in place. Coby White, Hornets. (Projected contract: 4 years, $70 million) SIGNED BY HORNETS. Another hefty deal for a guard, as White netted a three-year, $74 million contract. Guards have been well paid thus far in the NBA free agency process. CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Projected contract: 3 years, $65 million) SIGNED BY HAWKS. McCollum agreed to take a short-term deal at one year, $21 million. He was reliable in the playoffs but seems to know he is a short-timer in Atlanta. Collin Gillespie, Suns. (Projected contract: 4 years, $42 million) SIGNED BY SUNS. After a breakout year with 12.7 points and 40% 3-point shooting, Gillespie got a three-year, $48 million in Phoenix. Luke Kennard, Lakers. (Projected contract: 3 years, $40 million) The Lakers are weighing keeping Kennard, who was a good fit as a shooter and bench player. Something a shade less than the midlevel will do it, though he is not at the top of the priority list. Marcus Smart, Lakers. (Projected contract: 2 years, $25 million) Another guy the Lakers want back. Smart has a player option around $6 million, and it’s not certain he will opt out (he has until Monday) but he played well enough to take a chance in free agency. He can get another tax-payer midlevel deal ($6 million) if it doesn’t work out, so it is a wise gamble. Anfernee Simons, Bulls. (Projected contract: 3 years, $55 million) Simons is an excellent scorer off the bench, and if he re-signs with the Bulls, he could make a bit more than the midlevel exception. The Bulls would likely trade him down the line, but he’d be a valuable chip. Quentin Grimes, Sixers. (Projected contract: 4 years, $60 million) The Sixers may have to choose between Grimes and Kelly Oubre, but he has earned a lengthy midlevel-plus deal. Jose Alvarado, Knicks. (Projected contract: 2 years, $18 million) He has outdone his $4.5 million player option for next year. The Knicks would like to have him back, but likely can’t afford it. Jordan Goodwin, Suns. (Projected contract: 3 years, $20 million) SIGNED BY SUNS. Phoenix got a good deal on a tough, defensive-minded guard by giving him a three-year, $19 million deal.

NBA Free Agency Forwards: LeBron James on the Clock