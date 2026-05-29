Dylan Harper Says Spurs ‘Knew’ After Seeing Victor Wembanyama Arrive

After a disappointing Game 5 performance put the San Antonio Spurs on the brink of elimination, Victor Wembanyama entered Thursday night’s Game 6 with plenty to prove.

The Spurs needed their superstar to respond, and he did exactly that.

Wembanyama finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks while shooting 10-for-21 from the field as San Antonio cruised to a 118-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Fadeaway World reports. The win forced a winner-take-all Game 7 and kept the Spurs’ championship hopes alive.

Yet before Wembanyama ever stepped onto the floor, he had already become one of the biggest talking points of the night.

The Spurs star arrived wearing a green thobe, prompting many fans to connect the look to the monks he trained with during the offseason. Wembanyama later clarified the meaning behind the outfit during a postgame interview conducted in French.

“Yes, it has nothing to do with the monks. Yes, it was for Eid,” Wembanyama said.

The outfit honored Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays observed in Islam. While Wembanyama does not identify as Muslim, the gesture resonated with many fans who appreciated the recognition.

Dylan Harper Says Spurs Saw it Different

For Spurs guard Dylan Harper, the outfit carried another message entirely.

Harper spoke with reporters after the game and explained that the team could immediately sense Wembanyama’s mindset after seeing him arrive.

“The last game had left a bitter taste in everyone’s mouth. We felt like we’d let a lot of things slip. Vic is like that, that’s the kind of guy he is: a man of his word. So when he showed up in that outfit, I think everyone knew what was about to go down.”

Harper contributed 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in the victory, but his comments painted a picture of a locker room that expected a response from its franchise player.

Game 5 looked nothing like the version of Wembanyama that showed up on Thursday. In that loss, he scored 20 points but made only four of his 15 shot attempts. Oklahoma City succeeded in disrupting his rhythm and limiting his impact offensively.

Game 6 brought a completely different outcome.

Wembanyama attacked early, controlled the paint and anchored a Spurs defense that held Oklahoma City below 100 points. His energy set the tone for a team that played with far greater urgency from the opening tip.

The Best Players Embrace These Moments

What makes Harper’s quote particularly interesting is how often moments like these become part of playoff lore.

Great players frequently place pressure on themselves before the biggest games. Sometimes they do it through words. Sometimes they do it through actions. Either way, they understand that everyone is watching.

Whether Wembanyama intended to make a statement with his arrival or not, people noticed. His teammates noticed. Harper’s comments made that much clear.

The NBA has seen similar moments before. Players have publicly embraced the spotlight heading into crucial games, only to have their performance become tied to that decision. Sometimes the result becomes a lasting memory. Other times, it becomes a cautionary tale.

For Wembanyama, Thursday night belonged firmly in the first category.

The Spurs star backed up the attention surrounding his arrival with one of his most complete performances of the postseason. More importantly, he delivered when his team needed him most.

Now San Antonio heads into Game 7 with momentum and renewed belief. The Thunder still have a chance to advance, but the pressure now belongs to both sides equally.

With a trip to the NBA Finals on the line and the New York Knicks waiting for the winner, the biggest question becomes simple: who can rise to the occasion one more time?