San Antonio Spurs Make Historic 22-point Comeback

The San Antonio Spurs were down 22 points to the Chicago Bulls and made a comeback to win 124-119. The NBA X account reported that this is San Antonio’s second-largest road comeback victory in franchise history in the play-by-play era. The Spurs had a slow first half, and the Bulls seemed like they couldn’t miss anything. Everything that Chicago threw up felt like it was going in. De’Aaron Fox was the only player from San Antonio who seemed into the game and was trying to keep them in it.

San Antonio Spurs Struggles

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 11: De’aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs goes up for a layup against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on November 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Spurs started the game looking like they were going to be on fire the whole game. Two Fox threes and two Julian Champagnie threes, and they were looking good to start. Then all the misses came, and San Antonio looked disengaged early on. They couldn’t stop anyone, and they were letting the worst rebounding team in the league get offensive rebounds and second-chance points.

If it wasn’t for Fox putting up 17 points in the first half, this game could have easily been a 30-point blowout. That definitely would have made the comeback way more challenging. The first half did not look like the same team that was on this current win streak; in fact, it looked like the team that started 0-2.

The Chicago Bulls Were on Fire

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 11: Jalen Smith #25 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at United Center on November 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Bulls are ranked as the worst shooting team in the NBA. In the first half of this game, however, they could not miss. They shot 10/15 from three and shot 66% in the first half from the field. It was the dream half for a struggling 1-8 Bulls team at the time. This was one of those games where everyone on Chicago caught fire, and they took a big 22-point lead.

The Comeback

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 11: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates a three pointer against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on November 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Spurs started off the second half forcing turnovers and getting out and running. They were also more aggressive on the rebounds and didn’t allow the Bulls to keep crashing the offensive glass. Fox didn’t score at all in the second half after a 17-point first half. What Fox did do was force turnovers; he allowed San Antonio to get some easy points, and the whole team caught fire from there.

Wembanyama finished the game with 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocks and shot an efficient 13/18. He had another dominant performance to state his early case for the MVP award. Harper added 18 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds while also defending well. It was another impressive game for the second-year player. Carter Bryant played a key role off the bench, scoring 10 points on 4/7 and hitting two of his four three-point attempts.

This was a game that started badly for the Spurs. Early on, it looked like the Bulls might actually snap San Antonio’s win streak. Then, in the second half, the game totally flipped around. The Spurs’ defense stepped up, and they started knocking down shots. Now, after this 22-point comeback, the Spurs are on a 10-game win streak.