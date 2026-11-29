The San Antonio Spurs host the Boston Celtics at the Frost Bank Center on Sunday for their first meeting of the season. The Spurs are coming off a huge comeback win against the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Celtics came up short against the Atlanta Hawks.

On Saturday, the Spurs released their injury report for today’s game. They only have three players on their report, but two players have already been ruled out.

Tobias Harris – Out (Left Calf Strain)

Keldon Johnson – Questionable (Left Knee Soreness)

Jayden Quaintance – Out (Right Knee Surgery)

Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance remain sidelined as they wait to make their Spurs’ debut.

Keldon Johnson, on the other hand, will be evaluated before tip-off. He could be upgraded to available or downgraded to out, depending on how his knee feels.

Spurs Injury Report vs. Celtics

The San Antonio Spurs are close to having a fully healthy roster after enduring a rough injury patch over the past two weeks involving Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox. Victor Wembanyama also missed a couple of games, though the Spurs maintained their winning ways.

Tobias Harris is still recovering from a strained left calf suffered during training camp. He is reportedly close to making his Spurs debut, possibly sometime in December, with the hope of getting cleared before Christmas, as per Chris Haynes of NBA on Amazon.

Harris was the Spurs’ top free-agent signing this past summer. He was supposed to solve the team’s power forward problem, but coach Mitch Johnson has made a small, four-guard lineup alongside Wemby work.

Keldon Johnson is in danger of missing his first game of the season. The Spurs have plenty of options if Johnson is downgraded to out against the Boston Celtics.

More minutes will be distributed among Julian Champagnie, Carter Bryant and Harrison Barnes.

As for Jayden Quaintance, the Spurs have not ruled him out for the rest of the season. He is still in the early stages of his rehab from a second right knee surgery.

Spurs vs. Celtics Preview

The San Antonio Spurs enter today’s game with the best record in the NBA at 16-4. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are coming off a huge win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 12-7. The Celtics have been struggling recently with just a 5-5 record in their last 10 games.

The Spurs swept the Celtics last season 2-0, but those are their only two wins against them since January 7, 2023.

Today’s game is scheduled for a 4:00 p.m. EST tip-off.