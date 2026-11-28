San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has overtaken Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic as the NBA MVP favorite for this season.

The Spurs defeated the Lakers 99-96 in Friday night NBA Cup action to move into first place in the Western Conference with a 16-4 record, just ahead of the Lakers’ 15-4 mark.

Not long afterwards, Wembanyama moved into the lead in the MVP race.

Victor Wembanyama Betting Favorite to Win NBA MVP

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Wembanyama is now a -125 betting favorite to win the 2026-27 NBA MVP Award, moving up past Doncic, who dropped to second in the race with +150 betting odds.

Wembanyama and Doncic are the clear top-two frontrunners for the award, as third-place Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics is a distant third at +2200 odds, making the NBA MVP race essentially a two-horse race this season between Wembanyama and Doncic.

Although Doncic, who leads the NBA with 36.3 points per game, has been the leader in the MVP race for most of the season, his scoring pace has dropped off a bit lately. Combine that with San Antonio’s big head-to-head win over Los Angeles in the NBA Cup, and it’s easy to see why Wembanyama has inched past him in the MVP race.

The race will likely come down to the wire, and it may ultimately depend on whether or not both players stay healthy. But right now, the MVP race is two players deep.

‘Wemby’ Having Another Big Season for San Antonio

Now in his fourth NBA season, the 22-year-old Wembanyama is having his best season to date.

He is averaging 30.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and an NBA-leading 3.7 blocks per game while playing in 19 games for the Spurs, who are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the highest winning percentage in the NBA this season at .800.

Wembanyama is arguably the most impactful player in the league on both sides of the floor, and with San Antonio enjoying such a strong season so far, there is no reason to think that he won’t be in the MVP conversation when it’s all said and done as long as he stays healthy.