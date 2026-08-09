San Antonio Spurs Star Named One of Most Overpaid Players at Position

A San Antonio Spurs star has been named one of the NBA’s most overpaid players at his particular position.

After taking a discount on his latest contract, that player isn’t star center Victor Wembanyama.

Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox Named One of Most Overpaid Point Guards in the NBA

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently named De’Aaron Fox as one of the most overpaid point guards in the league, citing the Spurs’ depth at the position combined with Fox’s underwhelming playoff performance as reasons for his inclusion on the list. “The respective rises of Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle aren’t the only reasons De’Aaron Fox profiles as a likely trade candidate sooner than later. A pay rate of $49.8 million, with annual raises through 2029-30, is the other,” Hughes wrote.