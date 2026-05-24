Shaq Sends Strong Message to Victor Wembanyama During West Finals

Victor Wembanyama took responsibility after the San Antonio Spurs dropped Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, but Shaquille O’Neal believes the young star still has another level to reach if San Antonio wants to survive against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Spurs stormed out to a massive start Friday night behind the return of De’Aaron Fox and another aggressive performance from Wembanyama. Frost Bank Center erupted early as San Antonio raced to a 19-4 lead, fueled by Fox’s tempo and Wembanyama’s physicality around the rim.

But the momentum quickly disappeared once rotations shifted.

Fox remains limited after returning from a high ankle sprain, while Wembanyama’s foul trouble forced him to the bench earlier than expected. Oklahoma City immediately attacked those non-Wembanyama minutes and eventually pulled away for a 123-108 victory to take a 2-1 series lead.

Following the game, O’Neal delivered a pointed critique of the Spurs superstar.

“Imma need Wemby to do more,” O’Neal said. “Game 1 he had 41/24, they won. Game 2 21, 26. It’s not enough. I can say that as Lord Supreme of all big men.”

O’Neal then explained exactly what he believes San Antonio needs from Wembanyama moving forward.

“He has to do more. I heard him say he’s not making his teammates better, it’s because he’s not dominating the game. When Alex Caruso is on you, I don’t want to see a turnaround.”

The criticism arrived despite Wembanyama finishing Game 3 with 26 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal, Yahoo reports. Still, Oklahoma City’s depth once again overwhelmed San Antonio whenever Wembanyama left the floor.

Thunder Bench Has Become Series Difference

The Thunder’s supporting cast has quietly become one of the biggest stories of the series.

Oklahoma City’s bench outscored San Antonio’s reserves 76-23 in Game 3, continuing a trend that has shifted momentum away from the Spurs after their Game 1 victory.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault praised Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Jaylin Williams and Jared McCain for helping stabilize the game after San Antonio’s explosive opening stretch.

“It was a punch,” Daigneault said. “Credit them, they were ready to play and they got us early in stops and transition. I just thought we showed great poise to understand the 48-minute nature of the game.”

Williams knocked down five three-pointers while McCain and Ajay Mitchell repeatedly pressured San Antonio’s defense. Caruso’s defensive possessions against Wembanyama also sparked conversation online after O’Neal’s comments.

Meanwhile, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson acknowledged his team failed to sustain its pace once Oklahoma City settled into the game.

“We were really sharp to start the game and didn’t sustain it,” Johnson said. “We have to find a way to continue to play fast and get easy opportunities.”

Spurs Searching for Answers Against Oklahoma City

Part of San Antonio’s challenge now centers around how to slow down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander without allowing Oklahoma City’s role players to dominate the series.

The situation has drawn comparisons to former Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s defensive strategy against Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire during the 2005 Western Conference finals, FanSided reports. At the time, San Antonio stayed home on shooters and defended Phoenix’s stars more directly instead of constantly sending help defenders.

That approach exhausted Nash and Stoudemire while limiting the Suns’ supporting cast.

A similar strategy may become necessary again. Rather than overcommitting to Gilgeous-Alexander, San Antonio may need to trust Wembanyama defensively and force Oklahoma City’s star guard into isolation scoring situations while taking away the Thunder’s depth advantages.

Even Wembanyama admitted after the game that he feels responsible for helping elevate the group around him.

“I feel like I have trouble making my teammates better right now,” Wembanyama said. “That’s what I should do better. My shooting splits aren’t terrible. I need to be more of a team player.”

Still, O’Neal’s comments made one thing clear. The Hall of Fame center believes San Antonio does not simply need productive numbers from Wembanyama anymore. The Spurs need him to completely control the series before Oklahoma City pushes them out of the postseason.