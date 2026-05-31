Spurs Get Good News Before NBA Finals Game 1 vs Knicks

The New York Knicks played five fewer games than the San Antonio Spurs in May, while enjoying two extended stretches of rest — after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

The Spurs, meanwhile, needed six games to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves and all seven to dethrone the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, en route to the NBA Finals. Entering Game 1, the Knicks would have gone eight full days without game action, while the Spurs would be three days removed from Game 7 vs. OKC.

Despite the massive disparity in off days, oddsmakers are confident the Spurs will take care of business in Game 1 against the Knicks on Wednesday. The Spurs open as a 4.5-point favorite to seize a 1-0 lead at home, ending the Knicks’ 11-game winning streak.

Spurs Favorites to Win Game 1

The Spurs, the more dominant regular-season team, have earned the right to be viewed as favorites against the Knicks. However, the latter has been the best overall team in the ongoing postseason, ranking No. 1 in offensive rating (123.3), defensive rating (103.5) and NET rating (19.8), while dropping only two games thus far.

Many analysts also feel the Spurs are a better match-up for the Knicks, given that Mike Brown will have multiple seven-footers to throw at Victor Wembanyama, not to mention physical defenders like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby to cause problems.

ESPN’s Michael C. Wright explained why the Knicks — who beat the Spurs in the NBA Cup Final — may have the answers to slow down Wemby.

“New York’s depth in the frontcourt will also prove problematic for the Spurs with three big-time performers in Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson, who is expected to play despite a broken right pinkie, patrolling the paint,” wrote Wright.

“The Spurs will need Wembanyama to be the best player on the floor for four games in this series for the inexperienced Spurs to have a shot.”

Spurs Primed to Win Finals?

While the Knicks have the rest and experience advantage, not to mention recent success against the Spurs, some analysts feel Wemby and Co. are primed to win the NBA Finals after taking down the preseason favorites, the Thunder, in emphatic fashion.

A veteran scout explained why he’s giving the edge to the Spurs.

“I think I still give the Spurs the advantage, but there’s a nagging thing from the end of this game: With all the emotion, it immediately hit me that they may have a hangover coming out of this series,” he told ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

“The Knicks have the problem of being off for a long time, so you can say that’s its own issue, but it just seems San Antonio put so much into this series … have they already slayed their dragon? Is there any chance the Knicks take advantage early in the series?

“…The Knicks have more of a chance than I thought they did a few weeks ago, but I’m still picking San Antonio in this series.”

Spurs vs Thunder Game 1 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. While the Knicks are eyeing their first NBA title since 1973, the Spurs are seeking their first since 2014.