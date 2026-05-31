Thunder vs Spurs Box Score: SGA, Wembanyama Points in Game 7 Thriller

Spurs Advance to NBA Finals Clash Against Knicks

Champagnie ‍provided San Antonio with the strongest and quickest score burst. He got six threes to score 20 points and support the Spurs in keeping the lead when Oklahoma City made their runs.

Wembanyama contributed a well-rounded performance with 22 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, whereas Fox managed the offense by scoring 15 points and providing five assists.

Castle’s contribution of 16 points and six assists gave the Spurs another reliable playmaker, which was very important in the final moments of the game when the score was very close.

Oklahoma City relied mainly on Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 35 points and handed out nine assists. However, the Thunder still got let down by the rest of the team. Wallace hitting five three-pointers gave the team a great boost, yet the Thunder’s room for mistakes disappeared once San Antonio’s ball movement and shooting from the outside were mounting.

The final score showed both how close the game was and how many different Spurs had a great game.

The focus will now be on the NBA Finals where San Antonio will be facing New York in a game that also has storyline weight along with the pressure of a championship.

Spurs took seven games to get through the West, and that tough work should hopefully give them the necessary confidence as they step onto the league’s biggest ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌stage.