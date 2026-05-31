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Thunder vs Spurs Box Score: SGA, Wembanyama Points in Game 7 Thriller

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SGA vs Wembanyama: Full Points Breakdown From Thunder-Spurs Game 7
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SGA vs Wembanyama: Full Points Breakdown From Thunder-Spurs Game 7

San Antonio Spurs survived Oklahoma City in a tense Game 7, winning 111-103 to take the Western Conference finals 4-3.

The night was built on star power, timely shot-making, and poise under pressure, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carrying the Thunder offensively and Victor Wembanyama answering for the Spurs.

With the win, San Antonio advances to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

San Antonio Spurs Box Score (Game 7)

Spurs

GettyVictor Wembanyama, Julian Champagnie Lead Spurs Past Thunder in Game 7

Player PTS REB AST FG 3PT
Julian Champagnie 20 6 1 6-11 6-10
Victor Wembanyama 22 7 2 7-15 3-5
De’Aaron Fox 15 0 5 6-12 3-7
Devin Vassell 11 6 3 4-14 1-6
Stephon Castle 16 6 6 7-15 0-3
Harrison Barnes 0 0 0 0-1 0-1
Keldon Johnson 11 3 1 4-8 2-5
Carter Bryant 2 1 0 1-1 0-0
Luke Kornet 2 4 0 0-3 0-0
Dylan Harper 12 7 3 5-8 2-3

Oklahoma City Thunder Box Score (Game 7)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

GettyShai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 35-Point Effort Falls Short

Player PTS REB AST FG 3PT
Isaiah Hartenstein 7 5 0 3-7 0-0
Chet Holmgren 4 4 0 1-2 0-0
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 35 4 9 12-21 2-5
Luguentz Dort 3 1 2 1-4 1-3
Cason Wallace 17 7 4 6-10 5-9
Jaylin Williams 11 10 4 5-9 1-3
Alex Caruso 12 5 4 3-14 1-6
Kenrich Williams 2 1 0 1-4 0-2
Jared McCain 12 1 0 5-12 2-7

Spurs Advance to NBA Finals Clash Against Knicks

GettySan Antonio Punches Ticket to NBA Finals

Champagnie ‍provided San Antonio with the strongest and quickest score burst. He got six threes to score 20 points and support the Spurs in keeping the lead when Oklahoma City made their runs.

Wembanyama contributed a well-rounded performance with 22 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, whereas Fox managed the offense by scoring 15 points and providing five assists.

Castle’s contribution of 16 points and six assists gave the Spurs another reliable playmaker, which was very important in the final moments of the game when the score was very close.

Oklahoma City relied mainly on Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 35 points and handed out nine assists. However, the Thunder still got let down by the rest of the team. Wallace hitting five three-pointers gave the team a great boost, yet the Thunder’s room for mistakes disappeared once San Antonio’s ball movement and shooting from the outside were mounting.

The final score showed both how close the game was and how many different Spurs had a great game.

The focus will now be on the NBA Finals where San Antonio will be facing New York in a game that also has storyline weight along with the pressure of a championship.

Spurs took seven games to get through the West, and that tough work should hopefully give them the necessary confidence as they step onto the league’s biggest ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌stage.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for PFSN, Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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Thunder vs Spurs Box Score: SGA, Wembanyama Points in Game 7 Thriller

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