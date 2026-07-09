Drake Ally Sends Blunt Message on DeMar DeRozan’s Raptors Return

Speculation about a reunion between DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors continues to grow after the veteran forward was waived by the Sacramento Kings. While some fans believe a homecoming makes sense, one of Drake’s closest friends appears to disagree.

Canadian rapper Preme, Drake’s longtime touring partner and collaborator, reacted to fans discussing DeRozan’s potential return to Toronto with a brief but pointed social media post, per HITC.

“No LA teams want him?”

The comment immediately caught attention because of the well-documented rift between Drake and DeRozan. Once close during DeRozan’s Raptors tenure, the relationship deteriorated after DeRozan publicly aligned himself with fellow Compton native Kendrick Lamar during Lamar’s highly publicized feud with Drake.

DeRozan later appeared in Lamar’s “Not Like Us” music video and attended “The Pop Out” concert in Los Angeles, further fueling speculation that his friendship with Drake had ended.

Drake Has Continued Taking Shots at DeRozan

Preme’s remark follows several public comments Drake has made about the former Raptors star over the past two years.

Most recently, Drake used his Iceman album to revisit Toronto’s biggest trade in franchise history. On “National Treasure,” he questioned whether the Raptors could have ever won a championship with DeRozan leading the franchise before referencing the arrival of Kawhi Leonard.

“We must’ve been dealin’ the spur of the moment / ‘Cause why did we think you could get us a ring?” Drake rapped before adding that Gregg Popovich sent Toronto “a real one from Daygo.”

The song debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and quickly became one of the most discussed tracks from Iceman because of its basketball references.

Drake had already made his feelings known months earlier. During Vince Carter’s jersey retirement ceremony in Toronto, he joked that if the Raptors ever raised a DeRozan banner, he would “go up there and pull it down myself.”

Raptors Still Have Reasons to Consider a Reunion

Despite the public tension, there remains a basketball argument for Toronto bringing DeRozan back.

The Raptors recently strengthened their roster by signing Leonard, a move many believe puts them among the Eastern Conference’s top contenders. If Toronto decides to add another experienced scorer, DeRozan has emerged as one of the more frequently discussed options.

CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn recently acknowledged the possibility while questioning the overall fit, per Sporting News.

“It comes down to how much faith Toronto has in its ability to score when Leonard is on the bench,” Quinn wrote. “If the Raptors want to have a spare half-court shot-maker, sure, DeRozan at the minimum is good bang for their buck.”

Quinn also pointed to Scottie Barnes’ emergence as a star, suggesting Toronto may instead stagger Barnes and Leonard rather than add another veteran ball-handler. Still, he concluded that a reunion “isn’t out of the realm of possibility.”

DeRozan spent nine seasons in Toronto, averaging 19.7 points while helping transform the Raptors into a perennial playoff team alongside Kyle Lowry. Although the Leonard trade ultimately delivered the franchise’s first NBA championship, many fans still view DeRozan as one of the most important players in Raptors history.

Whether that legacy is enough to overcome the lingering tension surrounding Drake remains one of the more intriguing storylines as DeRozan’s free agency unfolds.