Raptors Get Hint At Joel Embiid’s Playing Status Before 76ers Game

The Toronto Raptors are going to be shorthanded against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night (November 12).

However, the Raptors could catch a break. When the Sixers announced their injury report on Wednesday night, two new names were included: LeBron James and Joel Embiid. The latter’s potential absence could be a break for Jakob Poeltl.

But the early news on Embiid’s status is not totally promising for the Toronto big man.

Joel Embiid Is Active At 76ers’ Shootaround

After getting Wednesday night off, the 76ers held a shootaround session on Thursday morning.

According to reports, Embiid was present and active at the session, despite managing a case of plantar fasciitis. It’s a setback that has kept Embiid off the court at times this year, but for the most part, he’s been healthy enough to play.

With the Raptors entering the second game of a back-to-back set, they are in a tough spot.

Jakob Poeltl’s History Against Joel Embiid

Embiid has found plenty of success against the Raptors’ center. It wasn’t always Philly versus Toronto, but in matchups when the two centers faced off, Embiid’s Sixers have secured a 12-4 record. He was a big-time contributor.

In matchups against Poeltl, Embiid averaged a double-double with 27.3 points per game, and 11.1 rebounds per game. He shot 50.2% from the field.

Meanwhile, Poeltl would contribute a modest 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds in those matchups. While Poeltl can score, he’s not the same high-usage center as Embiid.

The good news for Poeltl is that Embiid is off to a slow start this season. The veteran center has been struggling with efficiency.

Through 10 games, Embiid is averaging a career-low 17.7 points per game, while shooting 37.0% from the field. His three-ball is way off, as he’s making less than one three-pointer per game, while taking an average of 3.3 attempts.

Poeltl could take advantage of Embiid’s slow offensive start–or become the center’s bounce-back opponent. History doesn’t bode well for Toronto’s big man, but Poeltl could miss a matchup against Embiid altogether on Thursday.

The Sixers and the Raptors are set for a 7 PM ET tip.