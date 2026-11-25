Former No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz is returning to the Toronto Raptors organization by signing with their NBA G League affiliate, Raptors 905.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Fultz agreed to join Raptors 905 for the 2026–27 G League season. Because this is a G League deal rather than a standard NBA contract, Fultz will begin the year in the minor league while staying eligible for a future NBA call-up.

Markelle Fultz Returns To The Toronto Raptors

Fultz followed this exact blueprint with the Raptors late last season. In March 2026, he played for Raptors 905 before earning a 10-day NBA contract with Toronto, appearing in five games for the parent club.

Raptors 905 brought Fultz back to add veteran leadership, ball-handling, and playmaking stability to their backcourt. If he performs well in the G League, he remains a low-risk depth option for the Raptors’ NBA squad later in the 2026–27 campaign.

Fultz averaged 0.8 points, 1.6 assists, and 0.2 rebounds across five games with the Raptors last season.

Over nine NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings, and Toronto Raptors, Fultz has posted career averages of 10.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

Markelle Fultz Expresses Regrets Over His Stint With The Philadelphia 76ers

During an appearance on the Knuckleheads Podcast, Markelle Fultz expressed regret over how his time with the Philadelphia 76ers ended, stating he wished the franchise had been more patient with his recovery.

Despite feeling he could have helped Philadelphia win, Fultz noted he remains grateful to the organization and feels everything worked out.

“I wish I had a chance to help them because I really feel like I could have helped them win if they were patient and let me get healthy. But at the same time, I’m thankful for everything that they did for me and everything worked out good,” Fultz said.

He noted the team wanted Ben Simmons to be the primary ball-handler, though Fultz believed he could have created easy downhill scoring opportunities for Simmons without Simmons needing to dribble.

“They wanted Ben to have that ball. And the thing is, I feel like I could have helped Ben a lot because I can create for him where he can just come downhill. He don’t got to dribble. He’s coming off, you know, easy buckets. I’m getting Joel the easiest points he probably getting. Easy dump offs, stuff like that.”

“I realize it’s about situation as well. You have some coaches that put guys in a certain box and they can do way more. It just didn’t work out. It wasn’t what they had planned. And it was cool.”

Drafted first overall in 2017 out of the University of Washington, Fultz’s time in Philadelphia was derailed by shoulder issues later diagnosed as thoracic outlet syndrome. He appeared in just 33 regular-season games across two seasons before being traded to the Orlando Magic in February 2019.

Seven years later, he gets another shot with the Raptors, whose squad are expected to be among the top contenders in the East with the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes.