Kawhi Leonard Sends Message to Raptors Fans Ahead of Return

Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard sent an emotional message to Raptors fans ahead of his return to the team.

Leonard played just one season in Toronto, in 2018-19, but it was the stuff of legend, as he helped lead the Raptors to the franchise’s first and only NBA championship that year while winning the NBA Finals MVP award.

However, the Raptors did not have Leonard on their roster for long, as Kawhi left for his hometown Los Angeles Clippers after just one season in Toronto.

But this past offseason, the Clippers agreed to trade Leonard back to Toronto, and he will make his return to the Raptors for the first time after seven years away on Wednesday night when Toronto takes on the Chicago Bulls in the team’s home opener.

Kawhi Leonard Has Emotional Message for Raptors Fans

The day before his return to the Raptors, Leonard took to social media and shared an emotional, heartfelt message with the fans before his long-awaited comeback to “The Six.”

“Toronto, it’s been a minute since I left. And one thing I learned about time: people move on. Things change, and even the greatest moments become memories. But some things, some things stay with you. What we shared here, that’s forever. You never asked me to be anybody else. You let me be me. They say the second time around isn’t as good as the first, but we’ll see. One thing I know: it wasn’t luck the first time, and I still know what it takes. But I’m not here to live in the past; I’m here for what’s next. Here in the north, we’ve got a young team, hungry and ready, and just like we had our moment, we’re trying to shock the world again. So Toronto, as I return to you,” Leonard said in a video posted on his Instagram.

Raptors Could Surprise With Kawhi Leonard

With Leonard now on the Raptors’ roster, the team is looking to surprise in the Eastern Conference and potentially win another NBA Championship with “The Claw” back in town.

This past season, Leonard had one of the best seasons of his NBA career, as he averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while playing his trademark lockdown defense.

But with the Aspiration scandal hanging over his head, it became apparent that the Clippers and Leonard needed to sever ties with each other, and so Leonard was dealt to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and a package of draft picks and swaps.

With Leonard in Toronto, the Raptors are hoping that by pairing up the legend with current franchise player Scottie Barnes and the rest of the Raptors’ stars, the team can make a deep playoff run and potentially win another chip, something Leonard has done twice in his NBA career with the Raptors and San Antonio.

Even though Leonard is now 35 years old, he’s still one of the best players in the entire league, and his addition to the Raptors’ roster makes them a legit title contender.