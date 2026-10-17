Raptors Announce Final Roster Cuts Ahead of NBA Season Opener

The Toronto Raptors have announced their final roster cuts ahead of the team’s NBA season opener on October 21 against the Chicago Bulls.

With the 2026-27 NBA season about to kick off, the team needed to make a few final roster decisions ahead of the new year, which they announced on Saturday.

Raptors Announce Final Roster Decisions

Per Raptors reporter Blake Murphy, Nate Bittle has received a two-way contract from the Raptors, keeping him with the team to start the year. Guard Malachi Smith is also on a two-way contract, with the team opting to keep their final two-way spot open for now.

However, guard Nimari Burnett, guard Jalen Celestine, guard Tyreke Key, forward Tyson Degenhart, and center Jamarion Sharp were all waived by the team. If they go unclaimed, they may head to the Raptors 905, but they won’t be on the big-league roster to start the season.

“The Raptors have converted Nate Bittle to a two-way. They are keeping the other two-way open for now, with about 100 players expected to be cut around the league. Burnett, Key, Sharp, Celestine, and Degenhart waived. Most of that group likely 905-bound if unclaimed,” Murphy wrote on his X.

The Raptors also previously released guard Chucky Hepburn last week.

Raptors Final Roster Ahead of Season Opener

Here is what the Raptors’ final roster looks like ahead of the season opener:

PG Immanuel Quickley

SG RJ Barrett

SF Kawhi Leonard

PF Scottie Barnes

C Jakob Poeltl

Bench: Jamal Shead, Ja’Kobe Walter, Allen Graves, Collin Murray-Boyles, Jamison Battle, Kyle Anderson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jaden Bradley, Alijah Martin

The Raptors now have a full 15-player roster heading into the season, plus they have two of their three two-way contracts filled, meaning they only have one potential open roster spot, which they could fill in the next few days depending on what players the other teams in the league release as they make their own final roster cuts.

Toronto is expected to be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference this season with the acquisition of Leonard to pair up with Barnes, one that forms a dangerous duo.