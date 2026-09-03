Kawhi Leonard’s Long-Term Future With Toronto Raptors Receives Major Update

Now that the NBA’s investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers’ signing of Kawhi Leonard back in 2022 has concluded, the trade sending Leonard to the Toronto Raptors can move forward.

The Clippers had agreed to trade Leonard to Toronto back in June in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round pick swap and two second-round picks, but the deal was put on hold indefinitely as the league investigated.

There was some speculation that the trade could be nixed entirely, but that won’t be the case. Leonard will still be a member of the Raptors next season, and now his long-term future in Toronto has received a major update.

Toronto Raptors Expected to Sign Kawhi Leonard to a Contract Extension

As it stands, Leonard has just one year remaining on his current contract and he’s slated for unrestricted free agency next summer. However, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the Raptors are expected to sign Leonard to a contract extension before he ever hits free agency.

“The Clippers and Raptors have already spoken and they have the intention of moving forward with this trade,” Charania stated during an appearance on ESPN. “. . . The expectation is that Kawhi Leonard will be getting an extension in Toronto”

The fact that the Raptors plan to extend Leonard, 35, isn’t a major surprise, as that was assumed to be their intention when they first traded for him. It seemed very doubtful that Toronto would want to give up all that they did to bring in Leonard as a one-year rental. Instead, they’re viewing the star forward as a central piece of the puzzle moving forward.

It remains to be seen when an extension will be signed by Leonard and what that extension will look like, but it certainly sounds like we should expect one to get done at some point.

Kawhi Leonard Ready to Move Forward Following Clippers Scandal

While the Clippers as an organization received the brunt of the punishment from the league after the investigation for illegally circumventing the salary cap, Leonard himself was fined $700,000 for his role in the scandal.

The two-time NBA champion released the following statement after the penalties had been announced:

“Integrity and respect for this game are fundamental to who I am. I accept full responsibility for lapses in judgment by people within my inner circle and regret the distraction this situation has caused the fans and my family. “I entered into my contract with the Clippers as well as the agreements in question in good faith, fully committed to fulfilling my obligations and with no knowledge of any intent on anyone’s part to circumvent the salary cap. “For 15 years, my priority has been giving everything to my family, the game, and those I share the court with. As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control, closing this chapter, and moving forward with a clean slate.”

Now that the investigation has concluded, Leonard can put the situation behind him and focus fully on his future in Toronto.