Raptors Becoming More Open To DeMar DeRozan Reunion

The Toronto Raptors have more interest in bringing DeMar DeRozan back to the team than originally reported. DeRozan became a free agent after the Sacramento Kings bought out his contract. Sacramento committing to their youth movement meant dealing DeRozan to create room for the younger players to get more playing time and experience running the offense. Toronto was initially not considered a realistic option, but things are changing.

The Star’s Doug Smith shared the following update on the Raptors and DeRozan:

“According to a source close to the beloved former Toronto All-Star, DeMar DeRozan would welcome a Toronto Raptors return “if everything works out,” while other sources — also granted anonymity in order to speak freely on the subject — say the Raptors front office has been thinking about the possibility for some time.”

Smith made sure to add that there are some hiccups that could prevent the reunion from happening. DeRozan would have to accept a smaller role since the Raptors already have their roster revolving around Scottie Barnes and the likely returning Kawhi Leonard. A new bench role must be accepted for the first time in DeRozan’s career. Toronto also must open a roster spot by trading or cutting someone currently on the roster.

How Kawhi Leonard Drama Could Help

Toronto already has a big offseason move they are hoping pans out as planned. Trading for Leonard gave the fan base one reunion after the framework of sending Brandon Ingram to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Unfortunately, the drama surrounding Leonard and his shady endorsement deals being under investigation could see things changing. NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that there is some fear over a worst-case punishment coming his way at the end of the investigation.

Charania speculated that Leonard’s contract could be voided or that he could be suspended anywhere between 20 games to a full season. Toronto could refuse to do the trade if they feel it’s not worth the risk to lose a top player for that long. DeRozan would certainly become a more realistic player to add if the Raptors can’t trade for Leonard.

Could Toronto Add Both Kawhi & DeMar DeRozan

The dream scenario for Raptors fans would see both Leonard and DeRozan returning to the beloved franchise. Toronto is still operating under the belief that they will have Leonard on the roster entering next season. Signing DeRozan would be done to boost the reserve unit.

An aging DeRozan could spark a new beginning for his career by embracing the chance of being a super sixth man. The scoring opportunities will be there and DeRozan could benefit from having an All NBA defender like Barnes on the floor with him to help hide his own flaws.

The Raptors want to give their fans a team to root for and to become a more viable contender. Barnes and RJ Barrett remain the most important pieces from last season’s surprising success. Leonard and/or DeRozan would give them feel good stories of all-time great franchise players coming back to the fan base who loves them most.