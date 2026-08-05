Raptors’ Trade for 3-Time NBA All-Star Fell Apart Over 1 Contract

The Toronto Raptors came closer to acquiring Domantas Sabonis than previously known. Their inability to move Jakob Poeltl ultimately prevented the blockbuster from reaching the finish line.

Toronto nearly acquired Sabonis from the Sacramento Kings at the February trade deadline in a package that included RJ Barrett, ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported. Sabonis would have welcomed the move, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

The proposed trade collapsed because Toronto could not find a destination for the three years and approximately $84 million remaining on Poeltl’s contract.

That obstacle left the Raptors without a workable path to absorb another highly paid center, ending negotiations for a three-time All-Star who would have dramatically changed their offense.

Slater’s report also explained Sacramento’s willingness to listen. Kings general manager Scott Perry met with Sabonis for two hours during his first week on the job, and the two maintained open communication about trades that could benefit both sides.

Sacramento revisited Sabonis trade discussions this summer after he underwent season-ending surgery in February to repair a partially torn meniscus.

Domantas Sabonis Would Have Reshaped Toronto’s Offense

The proposed trade was not an exchange of interchangeable centers.

Sabonis averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 54.3% last season. His season was interrupted by the knee injury, but his combination of rebounding, screening and playmaking remains rare.

Poeltl averaged 10.7 points, seven rebounds and two assists across 46 games. He shot 70% from the field, largely by finishing around the basket, but carried considerably fewer offensive responsibilities.

Sabonis would have given coach Darko Rajaković a skilled facilitator capable of initiating offense from the elbows and creating opportunities for Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley. Toronto would have sacrificed some traditional rim protection but gained an elite rebounder and one of the NBA’s best passing big men.

Barrett’s inclusion also represented a significant decision. The Toronto native remained an important scorer during the Raptors’ 46-win season and helped push Cleveland to seven games in the opening round of the playoffs.

After missing out on Sabonis, the Raptors pivoted this offseason to bringing Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto. The pending deal would send Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and draft compensation to the Los Angeles Clippers, but it remains on hold amid the NBA’s investigation into allegations involving Leonard’s former sponsorship arrangement.

Regardless of whether the Leonard trade is completed, Poeltl is set to return as Toronto’s starting center.

Trey Jemison Gives Raptors Insurance Behind Jakob Poeltl

The Raptors have assembled several younger options behind Poeltl.

Trayce Jackson-Davis provides athleticism, rim protection and vertical finishing. Collin Murray-Boyles can handle small-ball center minutes, although his greatest value comes from his defensive versatility rather than functioning as a full-time center.

Toronto also recently signed Trey Jemison III to a two-way contract, providing another layer of insurance.

Jemison is a physical 6-foot-10 center with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. He averaged 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 23 games for Memphis during the 2023-24 season before spending last year with the NBA champion New York Knicks.

He is unlikely to challenge Poeltl for the starting job, but he gives Toronto another rebounder and interior defender if injuries strike.

Poeltl will earn $19.5 million next season before his extension begins, tying him to Toronto through 2029-30.

The Raptors made that commitment believing Poeltl could stabilize their defense. Less than a year later, the same contract prevented them from acquiring an All-Star center who was open to coming north.