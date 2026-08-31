Raptors Get Major Kawhi Leonard Trade Update From ESPN Insider

The Toronto Raptors agreed to pay a steep price to bring Kawhi Leonard home. Two months later, they may have an opportunity to change it.

With the NBA’s investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers still unresolved, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Toronto could theoretically renegotiate its blockbuster trade for Leonard — and that Los Angeles is comfortable taking the seven-time All-Star back if the Raptors decide not to proceed.

“If for some reason Toronto doesn’t want to proceed with it until they know the investigation, Clippers are fine with Kawhi being back on their team,” Shelburne said Aug. 27 on ESPN LA’s “Mason & Ireland.”

Shelburne then raised a potentially more intriguing option for the Raptors.

“It could be theoretically amended,” she said.

Toronto, Shelburne explained, could argue that the uncertainty has changed the equation and seek to keep some of the draft compensation it originally agreed to surrender.

Any alteration would have to be negotiated with Los Angeles.

Raptors Suddenly Have Options With Kawhi Leonard Trade

The original price was significant.

Toronto agreed on June 30 to send Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, second-round picks in 2030 and 2033 and a 2027 first-round pick swap to the Clippers for Leonard.

The deal never became official.

On July 9, the Raptors announced they were putting the transaction on hold after the NBA informed them Toronto would assume the risk of any punishment from the Clippers investigation that ultimately affected Leonard.

“In light of this, we will wait until the league’s investigation is complete,” the Raptors said.

Toronto also stressed that it remained eager to reunite with the star who delivered the franchise’s lone NBA championship in 2019.

That desire has not necessarily changed.

The price Toronto should be willing to pay might have.

If Leonard arrives with additional uncertainty that was not fully accounted for when the teams reached their June agreement, getting one of those future assets back would soften an already aggressive win-now gamble.

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Clippers Investigation Remains Unresolved

Despite speculation that the NBA’s lengthy investigation was winding down, Shelburne stressed that it is “certainly not over.”

She said investigators have presented initial findings but are continuing to make calls and assemble information. Shelburne also said discussions were already taking place between Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, his lawyers and the league.

The NBA has been investigating whether the Clippers circumvented salary-cap rules through sponsorship arrangements involving Leonard, including a reported $28 million agreement with the now-bankrupt Aspiration.

ESPN reported Aug. 17 that investigators had found no evidence Ballmer directly funneled money to Leonard through sponsors. The NBA subsequently said that report contained “numerous and significant inaccuracies” and emphasized that the process had not been completed.

For Toronto, that unfinished business is precisely the problem.

Leonard remains an enticing basketball gamble. He averaged a career-high 27.9 points with 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 65 games last season and has one year and $50.3 million remaining on his contract.

Pairing him with Scottie Barnes could immediately raise the Raptors’ ceiling in the Eastern Conference.

But Toronto no longer has to approach the situation as though June 30 never happened.

Shelburne’s reporting suggests the Raptors have three paths: complete the original trade, walk away and keep Ingram, Dick and every draft asset, or return to the bargaining table.

After spending two months absorbing uncertainty created elsewhere, that last option may be the one worth exploring hardest.