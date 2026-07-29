Raptors Get Major Kawhi Leonard Trade Update as Investigation Takes New Turn

The Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard are still waiting for the NBA’s investigation into possible salary cap circumvention involving the two-time Finals MVP to wrap up. It appears no end is in sight.

The Raptors and Clippers agreed to a trade involving Leonard, Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick several weeks ago. According to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, both teams have decided not to finalize the trade until the investigations conclude.

Toronto believed it had landed Leonard, the seven-time All-Star who led the franchise to its first-ever title seven years ago. Leonard won’t officially re-join the Raptors until the league finishes examining whether the Clippers violated league rules through a $28 million endorsement deal Leonard signed with Aspiration in 2022.

Raptors Could Be Waiting Awhile for Kawhi Leonard Trade to Finalize

According to ESPN NBA insider Baxter Holmes, the investigation could extend well beyond the start of the upcoming season.

“The NBA investigation into whether the LA Clippers circumvented the salary cap to pay Kawhi Leonard could drag into 2027 if the parties don’t agree on the findings or any proposed settlement that involves punishing the team,” Holmes wrote.

Holmes noted that the situation could become even more complicated if the league seeks punishment that the Clippers and the National Basketball Players Association disagree with.

“Sources close to the National Basketball Players Association with knowledge of the investigation said the union wouldn’t hesitate to take the matter to arbitration if the NBA sought penalties without sufficient evidence proving the claim that the Clippers have denied since the league’s probe began nearly 10 months ago,” Holmes wrote.

Raptors Betting on Kawhi Leonard to Do What He Did Years Ago

The Raptors’ willingness to make this trade reveals what direction the franchise wants to head in. Coming off a valiant series defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who went on to the Eastern Conference finals, the Raptors believe adding Leonard gives them the firepower to contend for the East crown.

When healthy, Leonard is still one of the game’s most formidable two-way players. He is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game and registered nearly 51 percent shooting from the field. Let’s just say that’s not rather common for a 35-year-old with a rich injury history.

It’s clear how much the East landscape has changed in one offseason. The Philadelphia 76ers struck two blockbusters. They traded for All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown and signed LeBron James in free agency. The Miami Heat added Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Indiana Pacers are coming back with a healthy roster.

And the New York Knicks are still champions until proven otherwise.

With there seemingly being no end in sight for the investigations involving Leonard, the Raptors have no idea what is in store for them next season. Will they have Leonard to start the season? Will he be forced to miss some time? If he comes back during the middle of the season, how would that affect the team’s playoff outlook?

Toronto is committing to making Leonard a Raptor again, but there are some ways to go before that goal is achieved.