Raptors Get Major Positive Update On Kawhi Leonard Trade

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to complete the Kawhi Leonard trade before the season starts, and one positive sign shows it could happen soon. Leonard was one of the biggest names to seemingly switch teams when the Los Angeles Clippers traded him to Toronto. However, the allegations of Leonard accepting money from the Clippers off the table sees the trade not yet official in case he gets punished.

Former player and current podcaster Stephen Jackson revealed that he’s heard from friends that Kawhi purchased a new home in Toronto:

“Man, they say Kawhi got a house in Toronto already. Investigating? If y’all want this (move) through, trust me, this (move) is going through. Trust me.”

Jackson is a relatively popular person in the NBA to have many connections. There is no reason for Jackson to lie about this, so it does appear that Leonard fully expects to join the Raptors before the offseason is completed.

Fans view Toronto as an outside contender for the NBA Championship if Kawhi joins a roster with fellow All-Star Scottie Barnes. However, the trade must be completed quickly to ensure that Leonard is there for training camp. The Raptors will need all the time together to contend in the now loaded Eastern Conference.

Why Kawhi Leonard Wants Toronto Raptors Trade

The desire to get to Toronto was a huge driving force behind the trade getting agreed upon this summer. Leonard wanted to sign a big contract extension and handpicked the Raptors of interested teams since he won the 2019 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors with this franchise.

The Clippers agreed to end the Kawhi era in exchange for Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick as part of the new core. However, league officials still investigating see the trade paused until the NBA announces some sort of resolution.

Leonard wants to finish his career in Toronto for both the financial element of making the most money and to play somewhere he’s appreciated. Names like Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry contributed to the title run, but Kawhi was the one to lead that team as a superstar outdueling the top superstars in the league.

When Will NBA Announce Kawhi News?

Jackson claiming that Leonard purchased a new home likely means that he’s expecting to start the season in Toronto. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been criticized for taking too long on this investigation since it started last summer over a year ago.

An announcement should be made in the next few weeks, or the league will risk further embarrassment. Another scandal coming out of Kawhi Leonard allegedly receiving money from the Clippers scoreboard manufacturer to create more questions about him breaking league rules.

Silver is now risking harming two franchises by prolonging this issue even longer. The Raptors clearly want Leonard and will likely go through with the trade in any circumstances other than a lengthy suspension. Kawhi is the game changer that puts the roster with Barnes, RJ Barrett and other young stars over the top. Silver must reveal the ruling soon for the betterment of the league.