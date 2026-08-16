Raptors Projected to Land 24 PPG 6’10” Star Wing if Kawhi Leonard Trade Fails

The Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard are dealing with uncertain futures.

Leonard, 35, was re-acquired by the Raptors in late June, but the trade has yet to be completed due to Leonard’s involvement in the NBA’s ongoing investigations into salary cap circumvention. With seemingly no end in sight, it is possible that the Raptors start next season without Leonard in the fold.

But according to team insider Michael Grange, Toronto has reason to believe that the Leonard trade will get ratified soon.

“Per league sources, there’s a belief the investigation has already moved beyond its fact-finding stage and the parties involved — specifically the Clippers and the NBPA (which is monitoring the situation to see what if any consequences befall Leonard) — are working quietly to get the entire issue resolved, something Silver hinted at back on July 14 when he last spoke publicly on the issue. The most likely outcome? A negotiated settlement where the NBA gets to enforce some version of its rules, Ballmer can save face and Leonard can play for the Raptors,” Grange wrote for Sportsnet.

Whom the Raptors Could Turn to if Kawhi Leonard Doesn’t Land After All

Fansided’s Chris Lambert believes Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. makes sense as a player the Raptors can turn to if the Leonard trade falls through.

“The Toronto Raptors are getting closer to the start of training camp, and with how mixed reports are circulating about when Kawhi Leonard is expected to join the team, it may be time to pivot,” Lambert wrote. “I’d assume that if the trade doesn’t go through, Toronto will still explore trading Brandon Ingram to avoid any awkwardness that BI rejoining the team would bring — they should pivot to Michael Porter Jr.”

Porter, 28, is coming off a career scoring season with the Nets, who aren’t expected to offer Porter a contract extension as the star forward enters the final year of his deal. Porter is owed north of $40 million next season, but being on an expiring deal could push some teams to explore trading for him.

“Porter Jr. is coming off a career year where he probably should’ve been an All-Star over Ingram in the Eastern Conference,” Lambert penned. “This past season, he averaged 24.2 points and 7.1 rebounds, but more importantly, he shot 36.3 percent from three on 9.3 attempts per game. In 2025-26, Toronto was 26th in three-pointers made per game, as shooting and floor spacing were consistent issues that resulted in the Raptors being shot out of several games. Porter Jr. would help massively fix that and give this team a floor spacer they’ve never had in the Scottie Barnes era.”

Why Porter May Not Be the Right Answer

Let’s hope Leonard, a seven-time All-Star, reunites with the Raptors. The 35-year-old might be the perfect veteran superstar the young Raptors need to take that next step in the East. From there, the Raptors have a path to another major trade, as outlined in several trade scenarios proposed by Heavy recently.

But if Leonard gets pushed back to L.A., Porter may not be the answer because he hasn’t shown he can be the first or even second best player on a team with championship aspirations.

Porter was at his best when operating as the third option behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in Denver. Porter played a pivotal role in the Nuggets’ march to the 2023 NBA title.

With Porter headed for unrestricted free agency next summer, he could be a reasonable target to take a chance on.