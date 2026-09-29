Scottie Barnes Reveals Why He Feels Disrespected By NBA

The Toronto Raptors have a lot of hope entering this season, but one star expressed displeasure on NBA media day. Scottie Barnes answered questions about his star making season last year and the chance to team with Kawhi Leonard. However, one specific issue from last season rubbed him the wrong way. Barnes is still unhappy about getting snubbed from the All-Defensive first team.

A media member asked Barnes about the snub, and he shared the following honesty:

“I don’t want to say how I really feel, but you know it’s uh, you know it just felt kind of disrespectful that I didn’t make it. know for sure I’ll be on there this year.”

Barnes was considered one of the best defenders in the league last season but got snubbed out of the first team. Ausar Thompson, Rudy Gobert, and Derrick White were the three controversial names selected over Barnes.

One common argument for Barnes over Gobert featured Rudy often letting Julius Randle defend centers like Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic during the regular season. The forward Barnes often guarded the opposing team’s best player, whether they were a center or wing player. Regardless of how fans feel about each player, Barnes was a universally respected top five defender.

Scottie Barnes Holding A Grudge Is Great News

Raptors fans should be happy that Barnes is holding on to this grudge and wants to prove the voters wrong. Toronto will need Barnes to guard players like Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown, and Donovan Mitchell in the deeper Eastern Conference.

The duo of Barnes and Leonard are among the best pairs at playing both sides of the court. Leonard is a former Defensive Player of the Year winner for the San Antonio Spurs. Toronto fans witnessed Kawhi being an elite defender as well for the 2019 NBA Championship run.

Barnes and Leonard defending opposing stars should give the Raptors a fighting chance in most games. Kawhi’s health makes Barnes more pivotal to give them another All-Star season. Third option RJ Barrett is also needed to take a big step forward for Toronto’s chance of title contention this season.

Can Scottie Barnes Win Defensive Player of the Year?

Barnes made it clear that he fully expects to be an All-Defensive first team pick this year. The Defensive Player of the Year Award is a higher goal that Barnes has talked about in the past as well. Victor Wembanyama is going to be the top favorite every year he’s healthy.

However, Barnes has a good argument against any other player. Chet Holmgren has more help on the stacked Oklahoma City Thunder team to harm his argument. Many pundits believe Holmgren is not even the best defender on his team with Alex Caruso there.

Barnes will have a stronger argument over names like Gobert and White who are getting older. Toronto’s goal of title contention could also help Barnes gain momentum in the DPOY race with more coverage and stronger goals this season. Kawhi’s presence will see the Raptors on national television more to fully sell Barnes’ case for end of year awards.