The beginning of the season has not gone as planned for the Utah Jazz. Three of the team’s starters are nursing injuries and Utah’s two wins are only outpacing the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference.

Rookie guard Darryn Peterson is one of the few bright spots for the team in its first 15 games of the season. Peterson is averaging 17 points on 42/36/83 shooting splits and is taking advantage of the increased minutes with the team’s current injuries. And Peterson’s ability to get things done on both ends has him joining elite company.

Through his first 15 games, he’s nailed 34 three-pointers and has recorded 29 stocks (stocks and blocks). The only other player to record those numbers in their first 15 career games? Allen Iverson, who recorded 36 and 41, respectively.

Allen Iverson Won Rookie Of The Year In A Deep Rookie Class; Can Peterson?

Iverson entered the NBA with Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, Ray Allen and a number of other champions, current and future Hall of Famers, and was named the league’s rookie of the year. If Peterson is to replicate Iverson’s success in his inaugural season, he’s up against some elite competition.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Cameron Boozer, Darius Acuff Jr. and AJ Dybantsa are all off to good starts to their career in varying roles with their respective teams. Caleb Wilson is out with a fractured hand, but was playing great basketball before the injury and will likely come back with something to prove. Aday Mara in Oklahoma City is taking advantage of injuries to the team’s front court and is playing well on both sides of the ball.

While it’s too early to tell how well this rookie class will eventually stack up against ‘96, it’s clear that Peterson is going to have his work cut out for him if he’s going to take home the award.

Darryn Peterson Is Becoming A Reliable Scorer In Utah

Peterson didn’t just join Iverson in the record books, but also became just the second teen in NBA history to score 20 points in five consecutive games – joining Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards. Peterson is now third on the team in scoring behind Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen, with fewer turnovers per game than both guys ahead of him.

The Jazz have a lot of depth in the front court with Peterson, Keonte George, Ace Bailey and, Isaiah Collier, but it’s looking like Peterson can become the future of the franchise if he continues to develop alongside his front court running mates in Jaren Jackson Jr and Markkanen.

Utah is coming off a 25-point win against the Los Angeles Clippers and will play a Lakers team that is coming off an overtime win. It’ll be the second night of a back-to-back for both teams.