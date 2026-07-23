Insider Sets High Price Tag for Potential Blockbuster Wizards Trade

The Washington Wizards have given strong signals that they plan to keep Anthony Davis, and he has reciprocated their intent. However, trade speculation continues to swirl around Davis, who could be the key to one team’s goal of landing LeBron James.

That sets the stage for a potentially lucrative opportunity for the Wizards.

Of course, such an opportunity, in all likelihood, would mean the Wizards would be less competitive in the East this coming season than they are setting out to be.

Insider Details Cost of Potential Trade for Warriors’ Anthony Davis

ESPN’s Shams Charania spoke candidly about the Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of Davis, noting that it would take a hefty haul to pry him loose from the Wizards.

The Warriors conversation, that was definitely alive right before free agency started. That’s why Draymond Green opted out. He opted out of $27.7 million. That surprised the Warriors. That surprised everyone around the league. But that was done to give the Warriors the flexibility to try to get LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Those conversations for AD have gone nowhere for the Warriors, from my understanding,” Charania said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on July 23.

“I don’t think that’s going to be a conversation, because it’s at a point now where if the Warriors were to get in that ballgame, they would have to give up multiple first-round picks, multiple draft picks, multiple swaps, all this other stuff.”

Charania noted some teams would argue Davis is worth it if that also lands James.

“If you’re the Warriors, that’s the give and take that you have there,” he said. “The domino effect, that was in play before free agency started. Now that we’re 20 days in, there’s nothing left.”

Wizards general manager Will Dawkins has set the organization up in an interesting position, with an intriguing mix of veterans like Davis and Trae Young and several recent first-round picks, including No. 1 selection in 2026 AJ Dybantsa and 2025 No. 2 pick Alex Sarr.

This story will be updated shortly…