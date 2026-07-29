Wizards Get Cold Reality Check About Anthony Davis After Trade Interest

Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis comes with significant red flags.

The Wizards acquired Davis in a trade, knowing his history and that he would like a new contract with a player option coming up for the 2027-28 season.

However, if general manager Will Dawkins hoped to potentially trade Davis for a king’s ransom, a new report regarding trade interest in the big man this offseason offers clarity and a cold dose of reality.

Anthony Davis Could Have Wizards in Tough Situation

The Wizards acquired Davis from the Dallas Mavericks for a relative song, with two first-round picks–one of which was in a future year–the most valuable outgoing assets. They even re-signed Khris Middleton after sending him to Dallas as part of the deal.

However, the Wizards may have painted themselves into a corner.

Davis was thought to be a potential key swing piece in LeBron James’ free agency. More specifically, Davis appeared to be an option for the Golden State Warriors.

“LeBron chose the 76ers, and the Warriors are left to wonder what might have been,” The Ringer’s Logan Murdock wrote on July 29. “Should they have tried to trade Jimmy Butler and draft picks for Anthony Davis? At summer league in Las Vegas, a small contingent of Golden State’s front office pushed for that path, but AD’s injury history and desire for a new extension ultimately convinced team brass to stay put.”

Davis is in the penultimate season of a three-year, $175.3 million contract. He can decline his $62.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season. If he does, he will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In that situation, the Wizards risk losing Davis for nothing.

However, the Warriors were rightly concerned about Davis’ injury history. Davis made the bold claim that he was aiming to play in all 82 regular-season games. He has never done that.

The Wizards risk locking themselves into a deal that will not return equal value, assuming Davis’ extensive injury history continues. He played in 20 games last season, none of which were in a Wizards uniform.

This story will be continued shortly . . .