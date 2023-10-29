JuJu Smith-Schuster Reacts to Playing Time in Patriots at Dolphins

He scored his first touchdown since joining the New England Patriots in free agency, but JuJu Smith-Schuster still barely saw the field against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. The 26-year-old only played in the fourth quarter, a decision head coach Bill Belichick defended, but Smith-Schuster can do nothing about.

Speaking after the Pats lost 31-17 to their AFC East rivals at Hard Rock Stadium, Smith-Schuster said, “It is what it is, you know,” when asked about his playing time, per NESN.com’s Dakota Randall.

JuJu Smith-Schuster on his playing time and the scuffle at the end of the game: pic.twitter.com/YbWVB5Sn1x — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 29, 2023

Significantly, Smith-Schuster revealed he “knew that is was a, you know, a possibility” his snaps would be limited. It’s natural for the wide receiver to expect to go unused given he’d played only 58 percent of his team’s snaps before Week 8, per Pro Football Reference.

That’s a surprisingly low number for a Super Bowl-winning wideout who has made a career out of thriving between the numbers. Perhaps Smith-Schuster will see the field more often after his fellow receivers Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker both left the game against the Dolphins with injuries.

Smith-Schuster says “when my opportunity comes, you just gotta make the best of it.” Doing so will mean staying healthy and avoiding the type of controversy that followed his hit on Dolphins’ safety Brandon Jones, sparking an end-of-game melee.

Bill Belichick Still Seems Unconvinced by JuJu Smith-Schuster

Getting on the field more often will only happen for Smith-Schuster if he manages to convince Belichick of his worth. The 71-year-old sideline general has rarely seemed to be completely enamoured with what the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher has to offer.

Belichick went into defensive mode when asked why Smith-Schuster wasn’t used until late against the Dolphins: “we played multiple people. He missed two weeks, but we played multiple people… we can’t play everybody,” per WEEI reporter Mike Kadlick.

Bill Belichick on JuJu Smith-Schuster not playing until the fourth quarter: "We played multiple people. He missed two weeks, but we played multiple people… we can't play everybody." — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) October 29, 2023

Belichick’s reticence to turn to Smith-Schuster more often is tough to explain. The receiver had a 111-catch campaign with the Steelers in 2018, before helping the Chiefs win it all last season.

Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes and gained 465 of his 933 yards after the catch for the Chiefs. He converted 47 receptions into first downs and lined up in the slot for 282 snaps, according to Player Profiler.

These are the numbers of a proven chain-mover who wins between the numbers. In other words, the type of receiver Belichick has often featured during his time in charge of the Patriots.

Yet, for whatever reason, Smith-Schuster is barely being used. Injuries haven’t helped, like the concussion that kept him out of New England’s last two games. Fortunately, Smith-Schuster offered a glimpse of what he can do when healthy by getting on the scoreboard in Miami.

Releasing Smith-Schuster with motion proved a winning formula in the red zone, per Henry McKenna of Fox Sports.

Well how about that. JuJu Smith-Schuster gets the Patriots the TD on fourth down. A little pre-snap motion gets him wide open.#Patriots pic.twitter.com/0XWZTsEPhI — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 29, 2023

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien needs more of this from No. 7 after Bourne went down with a “knee injury,” per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. Meanwhile, Parker left the field after this hit from Dolphins’ safety DeShon Elliott, highlighted by QB List writer Ben Brown.

DeVante Parker just got absolutely destroyed pic.twitter.com/0p1FIpwTjk — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) October 29, 2023

The hit didn’t draw a penalty, but Smith-Schuster wasn’t so fortunate.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Defends Hit on Brandon Jones

Smith-Schuster slammed into Jones when the defensive back was trying to complete an interception. The Patriots’ wideout defended his actions as a “clean hit,” per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

JuJu Smith-Schuster on his penalty: “Saw the defensive player trying to go for an interception, and just trying to make a play. While he was coming down with the ball, I kind of hit him in the chest and tried to get the ball out … Clean hit.” pic.twitter.com/PlCjCAbPaI — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 29, 2023

Smith-Schuster was flagged and the collision prompted some scuffles between players. It marked a dismal end to yet another disappointing day, leaving Belichick’s team 2-6.

Help could come ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, October 31, but existing Patriots must step up. Smith-Schuster has the experience and productivity to lead the way, provided he’s given more chances.