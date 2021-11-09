NFL Analyst Calls Star WR Possible “Solution’ For Patriots

Tuesday, November 9 is a big day for Odell Beckham Jr. If the recently released WR clears waivers as expected, he’ll be a free agent available to sign with any team.

The push for the New England Patriots to be in the mix to sign the former Pro-Bowler seems to be picking up steam. USA Today’s Henry McKenna believes the surging Patriots check one important box for Beckham Jr., and he calls the 30-year-old a potential “solution” for New England. Here is McKenna’s tweet:

I know the Patriots weren't thinking about this, but it IS relevant. If Odell Beckham Jr. was looking to join a contender, then the Pats certainly made that point on Sunday. The offense has its issues. Perhaps he would be interested in being a part of the solution. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 7, 2021

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Will the Patriots outbid other interested teams for Beckham Jr’s services, or will he simply choose to play for New England over other potential suitors?

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Why Odell Beckham Jr. Might Choose New England

The Patriots are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. With their 3-game win streak, New England is now just a half-game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. Also, if the NFL season ended after Week 9, the Patriots would be in the playoffs.

Considering Beckham Jr. made it clear he wants to play for a contender and a team in a winning environment, the Patriots would presumably be in the conversation. We also know that Beckham Jr. wants more targets.

If he lands with the Patriots, he’ll be the most talented receiver from the moment he arrives in Foxborough. It may take a few weeks to get on the same page with rookie quarterback Mac Jones, but ultimately, Beckham Jr. could become the go-to-guy in the Patriots’ passing game.

Of all the teams that reportedly have interest in Beckham Jr., the Patriots might have the best balance of the following elements: quality quarterback, winning record, strong organization and leadership, weak receiving corps that will lead to a ton of opportunity.

Why Odell Beckham Jr. Might Not Choose New England

Beckham Jr. is the kind of guy who commands a lot of attention on the field. He’s demonstrative on the sidelines at times, and there is some belief that he may not fit well with the Patriot Way.

Beckham Jr. and former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton are friends. The two worked out together the last two offseasons. It wouldn’t be a shock if Beckham Jr. felt a little uneasy about the way Newton was released, and he could possibly harbor some ill feelings toward the franchise.

Players pay attention to the way their peers are treated. If Beckham Jr. feels Newton didn’t get a fair shake, it could impact his decision to consider signing with the Patriots.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!