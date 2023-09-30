Giants Provide Concerning Injury Update on LT Andrew Thomas in Week 4

The word is out courtesy of New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll on September 30 — starting left tackle Andrew Thomas will not be available for Monday Night Football in Week 4.

Giants beat reporters Art Stapleton and Jordan Raanan relayed the news, noting that Thomas would be labeled “out” with a hamstring ailment on the final injury report on Saturday afternoon. According to Giants.com reporter John Schmeelk, Daboll explained that Thomas “went through a few drills Thursday and didn’t feel right.”

Raanan added that the Giants HC also called running back Saquon Barkley a game-time decision versus the Seattle Seahawks as he works his way back from the ankle injury. To make matters worse, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan shared that Daboll said Thomas is still “week-to-week” going forward, reporting that it’s “too early to say if he’ll be ready for [Week 5],” let alone Monday night.

Needless to say, Thomas’ update is especially concerning while neither are exactly great for Big Blue. It was a massive red flag when the integral offensive lineman regressed from a “limited participant” on Thursday to a “did not practice” on Friday, and Daboll’s press conference just confirms what many already worried might occur — Thomas will miss his third straight start as the Giants head into Week 4.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley ‘Sure Looks Healthy’ at Practice in Week 4

On the bright side, Barkley did appear to be progressing in practice this week. He may not return in Week 4, but it feels like the Giants will get their star ball carrier back sometime within the next two starts — even if he’s unable to go on Monday night.

Saquon Barkley sure looks healthy in #Giants practice pic.twitter.com/eoQv0hO7SN — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) September 29, 2023

“Saquon Barkley sure looks healthy in Giants practice,” New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy informed on September 29, including a video of the RB cutting during rushing drills at NYG facilities.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an alternative take on Barkley’s “look” during practice. “He did actually participate in practice [on Wednesday],” Rapoport voiced on Good Morning Football. “Just in individual drills and if you look at the video, didn’t seem like someone maybe who’s quite ready yet. A step forward, yes, but perhaps another week for Saquon Barkley.”

Daboll had this to say about Barkley’s status on September 30 (per Schmeelk): “Saquon has gotten better and there is a chance. He has done some and will do some more hard cuts at practice today. Everyone will discuss where he is over the weekend and it will be a game-time decision.”

If Barkley can’t go against the Seahawks, backup Matt Breida is expected to spell him once again. He wasn’t the problem in Week 3, rushing for 4.3 yards per carry and a touchdown against a very strong San Francisco 49ers front, but Breida only received four carries with Barkley out.

2022 third-round selection Joshua Ezeudu is expected to start once again in place of Thomas at left tackle. The second-year prospect was credited with horrid Week 3 grades against the Niners on Pro Football Focus, allowing four QB pressures plus a penalty. PFF gave him an 11.7 in pass protection — out of 100 — and a 47.8 as a run blocker over 50 offensive snaps.

Giants’ Azeez Ojulari Expected to Play vs. Seahawks, Who Have Long List of Injuries in Week 4

One positive from Daboll’s Saturday press conference was that edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) is expected to play in Week 4 — along with the rest of the Giants roster.

The Seahawks have a much longer injury list, which featured several “did not practices” on Friday. They were:

Left tackle Charles Cross (toe).

Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (hip).

Cornerback Coby Bryant (toe).

Cornerback Tre Brown (concussion).

Cornerback Artie Burns (hamstring).

Linebacker Derick Hall (knee).

Guard Phil Haynes (calf), safety Quandre Diggs (hamstring), tight end Will Dissly (shoulder), safety Julian Love (hamstring) and center Evan Brown (quadricep) were all limited for Seattle on September 29.