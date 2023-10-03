Giants’ Isaiah Simmons Has Suggestion for Geno Smith After Accusation

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith briefly left Monday night’s 24-3 victory over the New York Giants with a knee injury that occurred on a tackle by linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

After Smith made headlines referring to Simmons’ hit as a “dirty play,” the Giants defender responded after the game. “He said it was a dirty hit, but we’re just out there playing football,” Simmons told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I haven’t really got much to say about it — we’re playing football.”

The linebacker then followed up with a suggestion for Smith in the future. “He’s mad he got hit,” Simmons went on. “What do most quarterbacks do when they don’t want to get hit? They go down. I don’t really know what else to tell him about that.”

#Seahawks QB Geno Smith told @saltersl that the Isaiah Simmons tackle was a "dirty play" and there's "no place in this sport for that." "I don't respect that type of stuff. You don't need to take shots at guys running out of bounds on the sidelines."pic.twitter.com/rhgMHTpT9a — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2023

“Nobody is trying to hurt [anybody] out there,” Simmons added later. “I want everybody to be great. I would hate for somebody to intentionally try to hurt me. None of that is intended. We’re just out there trying to play hard.”

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Says There Is ‘No Place in This Sport’ for Isaiah Simmons’ Tackle

Considering Smith once tore his ACL at MetLife Stadium with the New York Jets, the injury scare might have brought back bad memories.

“I don’t respect that type of stuff,” Smith told ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters, regarding the Simmons tackle that caused him to get his knee checked out before halftime. “You don’t need to take shots at guys running out of bounds on the sidelines.”

After calling it a “dirty play,” he concluded that there is “no place in this sport for that,” and that he doesn’t “respect that type of stuff.”

Smith returned to the field at the start of the third quarter, mustering up three offensive points the rest of the way. That’s all that was needed, however, as the Giants attack was totally shut down with major issues at offensive line and quarterback.

The former Big Blue backup finished the game with 110 passing yards and one touchdown, completing 13 of 20 passing attempts.

Where Do Giants Go From Here?

The G-Men are now 1-3 with tough matchups upcoming versus the 3-1 Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. With the way they’re playing right now, most would be surprised if they didn’t start the 2023 campaign 1-5, and where does this franchise go from there if that occurs?

About a month ago, the Giants organization and their fanbase entered the season with playoff aspirations — and potentially more — hoping to build on their wildcard round victory last winter. Now, a large contingent of fans on social media are talking about top-ranked QB prospects like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

How did this happen so quickly?

For starters, key injuries have exposed a lack of organizational depth on this roster, particularly on the offensive line. A tougher schedule has also played a factor as Big Blue took advantage of a weaker set-up last year.

There are many factors at play, including Saquon Barkley’s absence, but the lack of confidence in each other may be the biggest problem NYG faces at this moment. From Brian Daboll screaming at Daniel Jones on the sidelines to the lack of cohesion on the O-line and defenders missing tackles.

Football seasons tend to spiral on bad teams, and if the Giants want to avoid going from division round playoff team to top-five draft pick, they must have their team leaders step up and nip this skid in the bud.

Dexter Lawrence could be one of those guys, as Big Blue View media member Ed Valentine relayed that the star defensive tackle is not worried about “‘hurtin’ some [teammates’] feelings’ to get things turned around” after the Seahawks loss.

Valentine then quoted Lawrence: “I’m not afraid to hurt somebody’s feelings. I want to win. Whatever it takes that’s what I’m going to do.” Hopefully, more players take on this mentality before this entire season collapses beyond repair.