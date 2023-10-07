NFL Makes Final Ruling on Geno Smith-Giants Beef, Dishing Out Pricey Fine

In an unexpected turn of events, the NFL actually sided with New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons after Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith called him out for a “dirty” tackle after the game.

Typically, the league protects the quarterback in situations like this in the modern-day NFL, but this time was different. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero relayed the final ruling on October 7, noting that “the NFL didn’t fine Giants LB Isaiah Simmons for the tackle that temporarily sidelined Seahawks QB Geno Smith on Monday night, but did fine Smith $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct — barking at the defense after he returned to the game.”

Below was the play in question, shared by The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov on X.

#Seahawks QB Geno Smith told @saltersl that the Isaiah Simmons tackle was a "dirty play" and there's "no place in this sport for that." "I don't respect that type of stuff. You don't need to take shots at guys running out of bounds on the sidelines."pic.twitter.com/rhgMHTpT9a — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2023

Simmons later defended the tackle, stating that “we’re just out there playing football” and “nobody is trying to hurt [anybody] out there.” The Giants defender also suggested that Smith should have slid or gone down rather than take an unnecessary hit.

“He’s mad he got hit,” Simmons told the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. “What do most quarterbacks do when they don’t want to get hit? They go down. I don’t really know what else to tell him about that.”

Giants Elevate 2 Offensive Linemen off Practice Squad for Week 5 vs. Dolphins

In other news, Big Blue also revealed their two practice squad elevations for Week 5 versus the Miami Dolphins with several players either out or ailing with injuries.

ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan shared the roster moves on X, informing: “Down 3 O-linemen, the Giants activated OL Jalen Mayfield and Jaylon Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday vs the Dolphins. Necessary insurance.”

Raanan went on to explain that potential starters Andrew Thomas (LT), John Michael Schmitz (C) and Shane Lemieux (G/C) are all officially “out” on Sunday — which we learned on Friday’s final injury report for Week 5.

He also projected that the Giants starting offensive line would be: “LT Josh Ezeudu, LG Mark Glowinski, C Ben Bredeson, RG Marcus McKethan, RT Evan Neal.”

The G-Men did re-sign veteran guard Justin Pugh to a practice squad contract earlier this week, although head coach Brian Daboll made it clear that the former Big Blue starter probably wouldn’t be ready to play this weekend on October 4.

As for the Dolphins, their defense currently ranks near the bottom of the NFL in points and yards allowed per game — but so did the Seahawks before they matched up against NYG last Monday. Obviously, considering the shape of the Giants blocking unit, Miami’s pass rushers will be the focus.

Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel leads the Dolphins in that regard with three sacks in 2023. Miami also flaunts big names like Bradley Chubb, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips and the big man up front — Christian Wilkins. Phillips is currently listed as “questionable” for Week 5 with an oblique injury.

Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Daniel Bellinger & Micah McFadden All ‘Questionable’ for Week 5 vs. Dolphins

The three big injury names to watch for the Giants are running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), tight end Daniel Bellinger (knee) and linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle), who are all “questionable” for Sunday’s matchup.

Coach Daboll made it seem as if Barkley would be a game-time decision once again, while no tight end elevation “bodes well” for Bellinger’s chances of suiting up according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

McFadden’s injury popped up mid-week, which is always concerning from an outside perspective. New injuries are hard to read, especially within a tight-lipped organization like the Giants.

New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard did note that the starting linebacker was “not doing much” at Friday’s practice on October 6.

Saquon Barkley at today’s open portion of practice, after getting some quick early training staff attention on his right ankle #Giants LB Micah McFadden (ankle) not doing much pic.twitter.com/Im0iFTJGfQ — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 6, 2023

Along with Phillips, center Connor Williams (groin) and offensive lineman Lester Cotton (ankle) are both “questionable” for the Dolphins. Starting left tackle Terron Armstead was also placed on the injured reserve this week on October 6.