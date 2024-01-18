Potential Giants ‘Splash’ Signing Targets 2-Time 1,000-Yard WR

No matter who the New York Giants have starting at quarterback in 2024, general manager Joe Schoen must improve the wide receiver position once and for all.

You could argue that the Giants have not had a true No. 1 WR since trading Odell Beckham Jr. Recently, former 2019 fifth rounder Darius Slayton has finished first in receiving yards most seasons, but the veteran has never even registered a 1,000-yard campaign — topping out at 770 yards through the air in 2023.

Big Blue has attempted to correct this team need both in free agency and the draft, signing Kenny Golladay and selecting Kadarius Toney. Of course, neither of those decisions worked out very well for NYG.

2024 feels like a good year to try again, and Empire Sports Media writer Anthony Rivardo suggested a “splash” option in free agency on January 18.

“Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to be one of the top wide receivers on the market this offseason,” he began. “The second-round draft pick from 2020 has developed into a premier outside wide receiver through his first four career seasons with the Indianapolis Colts but could be playing for a new team in 2024.”

Another “Jr.” would be fitting, and Pittman has proven to be much less of a headache than Beckham, Golladay and Toney.

Rivardo pointed out that the Colts star has already achieved two 1,000-yard seasons despite a short time in the league, and Pittman just missed out on a third with 925 receiving yards in 2022.

“Pittman would give the Giants’ offense the presence of a No. 1 receiver,” the writer concluded. “With career-highs in 2023 with 109 receptions and 1,152 receiving yards, Pittman also added four touchdowns and turned in the best season of his career.”

Colts Free Agent WR Michael Pittman Jr. Wouldn’t Come Cheap, But Is Worth Every Penny

If the Giants do choose to spend on someone like Pittman, they’d have to allocate the rest of their resources toward other areas of need. For example, it’d make sense to draft a premier offensive lineman — or quarterback — in round one if Schoen goes all-in on WR during free agency.

“Signing Pittman would not be easy,” Rivardo admitted in his article. “His estimated market value projects a $22.7 million average annual salary per Spotrac. This contract would make Pittman one of the 10 highest-paid players in the NFL at his position.”

Having said that, you get what you pay for in the NFL and Pittman is worth every penny.

A true QB-friendly pass-catcher, Pittman has a propensity for getting open no matter who’s throwing the football. In fact, the 26-year-old started his career with Philip Rivers, spent year two with Carson Wentz, year three with a combination of Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles, and finally ventured on with Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew in 2023.

You counted right — that’s seven different starting quarterbacks during Pittman’s four-year run in Indianapolis. And the USC product has succeeded with all of them.

The Giants currently have a little under $24 million in available cap space according to Over the Cap, so how might this addition work? The answer is an unfortunate cap casualty.

Giants Could Cut WR Darius Slayton to Free Up Money for Michael Pittman Jr.

We’ve talked about it before — Slayton feels like a player without a concrete role in 2024. Head coach Brian Daboll has made it clear that he wants to utilize younger draft picks like Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson going forward, and running it back with the same top three would be irresponsible on the part of Schoen.

On top of that, Slayton has a cap hit of $7.95 million next year, which is far too high for a potential WR4.

Bleacher Report’s Kris Knox highlighted Slayton as a “likely” cap casualty this spring, and it’s hard to disagree.

“If New York is looking to get younger at the position, parting with Slayton will be a viable option,” Knox wrote on January 16. “He just turned 27, but he’s never dramatically improved upon his 740-yard, eight-touchdown rookie season of 2019.”

“Releasing Slayton would save $6.2 million in 2024 cap space,” he added. “If the Giants do hang onto him for another season, a contract restructuring should be expected.”

Needless to say, any money freed up by a Slayton cut or restructure could go right into bringing in Pittman — or a comparable WR1. Slayton has served the Giants well since 2019, but they need to do what’s best for the organization.