NFL Insider Floats Giants as Landing Spot for 8.5-Sack Breakout

The New York Giants should have some money to spend in 2024 free agency with a projected $47.6 million in cap space, but given their current standing in the league, they’ll want to target players that are entering their prime.

One potential option for NYG could be Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, who’s about to turn 26 years old on November 17. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler connected Big Blue to the former third-round talent during a free agency lookahead article on November 15.

“While Chris Jones and Christian Wilkins are the more well-known names at interior defensive line, Madubuike is also in line to earn big dollars in March,” Fowler began, noting that the Ravens youngster will “make more money than people think.”

“He’s a major disruptor in the Ravens’ 3-4 scheme,” the insider went on, adding that “the Giants need a Leonard Williams replacement, and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale could tap into his old team’s current roster for help.”

Ravens’ Justin Madubuike Is Having Career-Year in 2023

Originally entering the league as more of a run-stuffer, Madubuike is currently blossoming as an all-around threat on the defensive line.

He’s set to smash his career-high in sacks this year, with 8.5 through 10 weeks, and he’s already accumulated career-highs in tackles for a loss (nine) and QB hits (17) as well. His previous bests in each of those categories came in 2022 when he posted 5.5 sacks, eight TFLs and nine QB hits.

So, to be clear, Madubuike has been on an upward trajectory since his rookie season — rather than one productive campaign on a contract year.

“The foot quickness jumps on the tape, as does the short-area juice, which allows Madubuike to leverage blockers and create interior pressure,” scouted ESPN analyst Matt Bowen during the same November 15 article. “The arrow is pointing up on him; he can win one-on-one or push the pocket in schemed fronts.”

Madubuike won’t come cheap, but he’ll be more affordable than an established veteran like Jones or Wilkins, among others.

Considering Martindale likely had a hand in drafting the impending free agent in 2020, and the Giants could use a long-term replacement for Williams as Fowler pointed out, Madubuike feels like a really strong fit for Big Blue. This will be an interesting name to monitor come spring.