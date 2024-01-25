2 Giants Rivals Among Favorites to Sign Saquon Barkley

New York Giants superstar running back Saquon Barkley was hoping for some clarity from the organization after Week 18. Unfortunately, he didn’t get that — leaving his future uncertain once again.

The Giants could always franchise tag Barkley ahead of 2024 free agency as they did last offseason, but the playmaker has made it very clear how he feels about that option. Using the tag would also tie up the front office financially during the early rounds of the rapid-fire NFL bidding process.

The dreaded door number three is to let Barkley walk and start fresh as general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll construct this roster the way they want. If the Giants go this route, EmpireStakes.com listed seven alternative suitors that are considered the odds-on favorites to pursue Barkley this spring.

Among them were the division rival Philadelphia Eagles (+1000) and Dallas Cowboys (+1200).

Saquon Barkley Could Fill Cowboys or Eagles’ RB Need in 2024

To be clear, EmpireStakes.com still pegged the Giants as the favorite to roster Barkley next year at +200 — which makes sense given the possibility of the franchise tag. The Eagles and Cowboys were further down the list of potential suitors, but they were both within the top eight.

If you think about it, Dallas and Philadelphia do profile as two teams that could be in the market for a running back in 2024. Many expect the Cowboys to look for a compliment to Tony Pollard despite another 1,000-yard campaign.

Pollard was given the ball almost 60 more times in 2023, and yet he accumulated two fewer yards on the ground. That reality was a product of his yards per carry clip that plummeted from 5.2 YPC in 2022 to 4.0 YPC with less help — plus a frustrating inconsistency in tough yardage situations.

The Eagles, on the other hand, have ball carriers D’Andre Swift and Boston Scott entering free agency along with Barkley. Philly doesn’t typically spend big on their running backs under GM Howie Roseman, but they could elect to change that strategy with a pretty strong roster everywhere else.

Having said that, re-signing Swift off his first 1,000-yard season could be too risky a proposition, so why not upgrade with a veteran like Barkley as the team tries to work their way back to the Super Bowl?

The Eagles currently have a similar amount of cap space as the Giants on January 24 ($20-$22 million), while the Cowboys will have to clear some room if they want to add an extra weapon like Barkley.

Giants’ Draft Misses Amplify RB Need

From a cap standpoint, the Giants should probably let Barkley walk. They have so many other needs and running back is simply a luxury they cannot afford.

On the flip side, Barkley brings so much to this franchise and locker room as a true leader on and off the field. The offense is noticeably different without the former first-round RB too, showing his importance to this team.

As we know, arguments can be made for both sides of this discussion — the RB debate has been ongoing over the past several years — but what no one ever talks about is how the Giants have put themselves in this position of needing Barkley at running back.

Draft misses like Gary Brightwell and Eric Gray have amplified this problem, and veteran acquisition Matt Breida isn’t a serious candidate to start. The truth is, Big Blue has not allocated any sort of substantial resource into the position since selecting Barkley in 2018.

Why spend more on another running back when you already have a superstar at the position? It’s a fair mentality, but if the Giants do move on from Barkley in 2024, they should also look to replace him in one of the earlier stages of the draft. Rounds two through four generally flaunt talented RBs at discount prices.

Other Betting Favorites for Saquon Barkley

Outside of the Giants, the Chicago Bears (+700) were actually deemed the most likely NFL franchise to steal away Barkley according to EmpireStakes.com.

After that, oddsmakers highlighted the Denver Broncos (+900) and Houston Texans (+900), and then the aforementioned Eagles (+1000) and Green Bay Packers (+1000). Rounding out the top eight were the Cowboys (+1200) and New England Patriots (+1200).