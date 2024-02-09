Giants’ Top Competition for Saquon Barkley Both Flaunt ‘Historic’ QBs

As we get closer and closer to NFL free agency, it’s starting to feel like the New York Giants could let superstar running back Saquon Barkley walk in 2024.

During the latest episode of his “Breaking Big Blue” podcast on February 5, beat reporter Jordan Raanan relayed his opinion that the Giants are unlikely to franchise tag Barkley for a second straight season. The media member also spoke with the coveted playmaker later in the episode, and while he made it clear that none of this should be taken as fact, Raanan expressed that he believes general manager Joe Schoen will allow the RB to at least test the free agent market.

With that in mind, Covers analyst Robert Criscola outlined the full list of betting odds for Barkley’s next team on February 9 (made available to the public via DraftKings Sportsbook). As of now, two teams appear to be the Giants’ top competition for the former No. 2 overall pick — according to the Vegas oddsmakers — and it wasn’t particularly close.

The Houston Texans (+220) and the Los Angeles Chargers (+500) are currently listed as the two favorites to steal away Barkley. However, keep in mind that the Giants retaining the superstar is still considered the most likely outcome at -150.

Ironically, both these AFC franchises have something in common.

Odds Suggest Giants RB Saquon Barkley Could Suit Up With 1 of 2 Former OROY Quarterbacks in 2024

If these odds end up proving to be accurate and Barkley joins either the Texans or Chargers offense in 2024, he’ll be playing alongside a former Offensive Rookie of the Year at quarterback.

Chargers’ Justin Herbert (2020) and Texans’ C.J. Stroud (2023) have now both won an OROY award — and they each did so with “historic” rookie campaigns. According to ESPN beat writer DJ Bien-Aime, Stroud became the “fifth rookie [all-time] to pass for 4,000 yards” this year.

The rising Texans star did so with 4,108 yards through the air, just behind Herbert on the list who achieved an incredible 4,336 passing yards as a rookie. The only NFL quarterback to best both was Indianapolis Colts draft pick Andrew Luck in 2012.

Criscola explained why Barkley could be a good fit for Stroud in particular during his odds breakdown with Covers.

“The running back tandem of Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce overachieved in 2023 but still hit a wall in crunch time as they were sent packing by the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round,” the betting analyst voiced. “Assuming the kid gloves come off, 2023 Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud is poised to drop back more often next season. Barkley can help in the pass-blocking game and serve as an invaluable outlet in the flat for Stroud.”

Barkley has also been connected to the Chargers and new head coach Jim Harbaugh in recent weeks. The Giants ball-carrier commented on LAC’s supposed interest while speaking with Kay Adams and the “Up & Adams” program on February 6, noting that he “wouldn’t be against” signing there.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for Coach Harbaugh. I’m a big fan of Justin Herbert,” Barkley reasoned. “I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.”

Giants’ Saquon Barkley Says He Had Honest Chat With Joe Schoen

While chatting with Raanan on the Breaking Big Blue podcast, Barkley revealed that he did speak with Schoen one-on-one after the season. The conversation ended amicably and honestly, according to the RB, and the NYG GM told him that he would talk with his agents again at the 2024 NFL Combine (beginning February 29).

Barkley also stated that he would still love to finish his career as a Giant — although he feels he still has a lot left in the tank and would like to be compensated fairly.

After the interview, Raanan concluded that if Barkley and Schoen met and no franchise tag was discussed, he has a hard time believing one will be utilized. Remember, Barkley made it very clear that he wanted the Giants to be honest with him if they were considering the tag in 2024.

If the Giants do allow Barkley to test the market as Raanan has deduced, that puts Big Blue at a major disadvantage to get him back. Schoen is currently only working with approximately $21.8 million in cap space according to Over the Cap, while a potential suitor like the Texans has over $57 million to work with this spring.